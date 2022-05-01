Fortnite World Cup 2022: What to expect, rumors, leaks and more

After several years of delays due to the pandemic crisis, it seems that the Fortnite World Cup is returning very soon. As of now, the greatest event in the game only has one edition to its name. However, recent leaks and rumors indicate that the second edition may soon be organized by Epic Games.

The second Fortnite World Cup was scheduled to happen in 2020. However, the COVID-19 crisis situation brought the entire world to a standstill. Although the esports sector thrived during this period, competitive outings were called off completely.

With normalcy returning to daily life, it is quite probable for Epic games to organize the second edition of the World Cup. This article will discuss everything that has been uncovered till now.

Discussion regarding Fortnite World Cup 2022

Fortnite was released in 2017 and it took some time to gain popularity among the players. Within two years, it became the leading Battle Royale title. Everyone was busy dropping onto the island vying for a Victory Royale.

The immense popularity of the game compelled the developers to consider a grand competitive event. As a result, the inaugural World Cup was held in July 2019. The event turned out to be a major success and Epic Games announced their intention to make it an annual event.

However, the plan was foiled due to the pandemic that strictly confined all activities. The Fortnite World Cup was also postponed indefinitely. Ever since 2022, the community has been eager to know if the event is taking place anytime soon.

While most of the discussion was mere speculation, a recent revelation has sparked off fresh debates regarding the same.

Fortnite Competitive @FNCompetitive Competitive community, stay tuned for updates very soon. Competitive community, stay tuned for updates very soon.👀⌛️

A tweet from Fortnite Competitive asked gamers to stay tuned for more updates. The statement was followed by a couple of emojis to spice things up.

The tweet took over the entire community and players started engaging in it. Even professionals came in and joined the bandwagon. Popular streamer and winner of the inaugural World Cup, Bugha expressed his opinion about having the event without the builds.

The build feature was removed from the game a few weeks after the release of Chapter 3 Season 2. As of now, Bugha's statement is merely speculation from his side. Epic Games is yet to confirm the World Cup and whether it will take place without the No Build mode.

