Fortnite players think the Wu-Tang clan is not 'influential' enough for the game

Wu-Tang Clan members recently arrived as part of the latest Fortnite collaboration. Unfortunately, the collaboration failed to create the impact that Epic Games thought it would, largely due to its player base.

For the uninitiated, Wu-Tang Clan is an American hip hop group that started out in 1992. Their last album was released in 2015, and their fans have been waiting for another release ever since. However, most Wu-Tang Clan fans are people already in their 30s, unlike the teenagers that play Epic Games' Battle Royale.

Naturally, when the Fortnite Wu-Tang Clan collaboration arrived, many players failed to recognize the association and felt it was one of the most useless collaborations to arrive so far. In fact, several Reddit users went as far as to question whether Wu-Tang Clan was influential enough to be a part of the game.

Fortnite players call Wu-Tang Clan collab "irrelevant"

Wu-Tang Clan brings back a nostalgic childhood for many hip hop fans born in the 90s. In fact, it was also nominated for a GRAMMY Award and had several Billboard 200 debuts. Clearly, the group was at its peak during the turn of the 21st century and was one of the most influential hip hop groups in its time.

However, stars like Migos, Kendrick Lamar, and Juice WRLD have replaced the popularity Wu-Tang Clan once enjoyed. Clearly, the title's player-base would find it more exciting if these artists end up being a part of the Battle Royale game.

The vast majority of players playing the game are young teenagers. As soon as the news of the Wu-Tang Clan collaboration broke, they found it hard to accept that Epic Games introduced skins based on a group that is not "influential" in today's age.

Hip hop community rallies against Fortnite players

Hip hop fans online did not take too well to the Fortnite community's reaction. They soon took to Reddit to give a strong response to all those who questioned the influence of Wu-Tang Clan. While calling them "middle schoolers," Reddit users questioned their opinion on the collaboration.

What followed was a string of sarcastic comments from hip hop fans mocking Epic Games' playerbase. Users also questioned the logic behind comparing influence to knowledge. They argued that just because a bunch of teenage gamers had not heard of the Wu-Tang Clan, it would never undermine the impact they had on the music scene.

