Wu-Tang Clan set to officially join Fortnite

Recent leaks suggested that Fortnite would be getting a collaboration with the Wu Tang Clan. To date, even though Epic has nabbed brands like Balenciaga, Ariana Grande, Marvel and the NBA, this would be one of their most "out there" crossovers. However, Epic Games has just confirmed the collaboration.

Wu-Tang Clan will be getting two skins, a back bling, a spray, an emoticon, a loading screen, and more. This is a huge crossover for Epic Games, so here's everything players need to know.

Fortnite x Wu-Tang Clan crossover officially confirmed by Epic Games

Epic Games released an official press release about the crossover, saying:

"On April 23 at 8 PM ET, the cultural icons are bringing a style revolution to the Fortnite community with a variety of Wu Wear items. Epic Games is committed to continuing to bring exciting music experiences to Fortnite for players. We’ve had global stars coming into the game, and we’ve also had break out stars too with Soundwave Series."

These cosmetics will be landing in the Item Shop in just two days. Gamers will be able to choose from two Fortnite skins, Throwback BG and B.R.I.T.E, and pick up matching cosmetics as well.

The outfits can be purchased individually but will also be sold in the Wu Wear Bundle. The bundle will include the Wu-Tang Hands Emoticon, Wu Boom Box Spray, Wu-Tang Style Loading Screen, and a Wu-Tang Banner and will save gamers a few V-Bucks.

Both the back bling and pickaxe will be reactive. They'll both react and change to music being played in-game. The pickaxe will also react to being 'hit.' Outside the bundle, the Wu-Tang is Forever Emote, the Shimmy Surfer Glider and the Wu Wrap will be sold.

Taking it a step further, this collaboration will not be restricted to the game:

"To commemorate Wu-Tang's arrival in Fortnite, Wu-Tang is creating Wu-Tang x Fortnite collab apparel - including real-world versions of the Wu outfits featured in Fortnite. Merch launches this coming Saturday (April 23) at 8 pm ET."

Create your own Wu-Libs and you might see it featured on Fortnite social channels. We’ll let you try our #WuTang style.Create your own Wu-Libs and you might see it featured on Fortnite social channels. We’ll let you try our #WuTang style. Create your own Wu-Libs and you might see it featured on Fortnite social channels. https://t.co/tdMECourjR

RZA, the de facto leader of the group and Grammy-nominated artist, said this about the upcoming collaboration:

"Fortnite has been in my household for years. It's been a pleasure and joy watching the game evolve, while becoming the go to pastime. This collaboration is a multigenerational 'drip' of swag and cool. If what you say is true, Fortnite and Wu-Tang could be Fortangerous…."

The cosmetics will be released on April 23. They'll likely stay in the rotation for a while, but players should act fast because they won't be there forever.

