Fortnite could soon immortalize Juice WRLD with their next big move

The late Jarad Anthony Higgins, better known by his stage name Juice WRLD, may be joining the Fortnite Metaverse. According to one of his managers, Pete, they are all set to meet and discuss details with Epic Games soon. Here's what he had to say:

"(We) really need Juice WRLD in Fortnite. We've been trying our hardest, and that's also a work in progress. I think we'll have a meeting with Epic next Tuesday or Thursday. It would be cool because everyone in Fortnite loves Juice WRLD. Given that Come and Go was a huge hit in-game, I think it fits."

While Juice WRLD has not been a major attraction in the game, his song Come and Go did garner a lot of attention during the Ariana Grande Rift Tour. Furthermore, given that hip-hop/rap culture is widely accepted in Fortnite, adding him as an Icon series skin would immortalize him in-game.

Much like the Astronomical event, the late rapper could even be featured in his own in-game digital concert. However, before any of this can happen, the meeting with Epic Games has to come to fruition first. Nevertheless, fans are already excited about the possibilities. Here's what a few of them had to say:

Starpunk200 @Starpunk200 @iFireMonkey @FallenLeaks @slxxpparalysis Please keep us posted on this. I swear a JuiceWRLD×Fortnite collaboration would break the internet @iFireMonkey @FallenLeaks @slxxpparalysis Please keep us posted on this. I swear a JuiceWRLD×Fortnite collaboration would break the internet 😫

When can fans expect Juice WRLD to feature in Fortnite?

spam.135 @charles_135 @iFireMonkey @FallenLeaks @slxxpparalysis Here’s to hoping sprays and a music pack, maybe more songs for the radio @iFireMonkey @FallenLeaks @slxxpparalysis Here’s to hoping sprays and a music pack, maybe more songs for the radio

If everything goes according to plan and the meeting reaches some conclusion, the collaboration could happen in a few months. Quite possibly during Chapter 3 Season 3. However, that does not guarantee a full-fledged digital concert.

Nevertheless, if plans for a potential concert fizzle out, cosmetics are still bound to arrive in the Item Shop. For the time being, loopers must hope for the best and keep their fingers crossed.

While many fans are excited about the potential collaboration, others feel that it will distort the memory of Juice WRLD. Since the rapper has no say in how things will be executed, not everyone is okay with this happening. This is the most common sentiment being shared by some fans.

Ash Williams | Lord Hex Dbd @LordHexGroovy @iFireMonkey @FallenLeaks @slxxpparalysis Tbh i would love to see juice wrld in fortnite But at the same time it would Be Disrespectful to add him Bc juice wrld Died IRL. But I Love Juice Wrld and love to see him in fortnite! No Disrespect To Juice Wrld or any Juice Wrld Fans! @iFireMonkey @FallenLeaks @slxxpparalysis Tbh i would love to see juice wrld in fortnite But at the same time it would Be Disrespectful to add him Bc juice wrld Died IRL. But I Love Juice Wrld and love to see him in fortnite! No Disrespect To Juice Wrld or any Juice Wrld Fans! ❤

However, on the other side of the argument, some fans feel that this will be a good way to honor him and keep his memories alive forever within the Metaverse. Here's what user BJepor had to say:

"It would be cool, but it feels disrespectful to put him in since he passed away. But if you change your point of view on it, I guess you could say it's honoring him - I don't know how to feel about it."

Given the difference in options, everyone's mindset is not on the same track. Nevertheless, as stated, until and unless Epic Games agrees to immortalize him in the game in some way, the entire collaboration remains a giant 'what if' scenario. Players can expect an update on this in a few months.

