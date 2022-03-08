Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 upcoming collabs speculated

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is coming to an end. This means that it might be the last time players will experience the current weapons arsenal or the community favorite, Spider-Man's Web-Shooters.

The collaboration between Marvel and Spider-Man this season was one of the most popular ones to ever happen in the game. From the battle pass skin to Tom Holland's outfit, players got a taste of Web Slinger's abilities and his outfits across several tiers.

To top that off, Epic introduced several more collabs like Silk Sonic, Hawkeye, Uncharted, and more. The community is now speculating about what will come next season.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 leak shows Obi Wan, Moon Knight, TMNT and more set to join the loop

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is just a few weeks away and players have already maxed out their Battle Pass and are eagerly waiting for the next one. With the flipped island, loopers were introduced to newer items and POIs in the game. The speculation is still growing on what's next for players to experience as they look forward to their battle against the Imagined Order.

Epic usually collaborates with movies, TV shows and comics. This time around, players can look forward to skins like Moon Knight (Marvel), Newt Scamander (Fantastic Beasts) and Obi Wan Kenobi (Star Wars) amongst more in the game.

Fortnite Leaks & News @FortniteBRFeed We could actually get Darth Vader & Obi-Wan outfits in Fortnite when the Obi-Wan-Kenobi series officially releases in 2022 on Disney Plus, considering the close relationship they have We could actually get Darth Vader & Obi-Wan outfits in Fortnite when the Obi-Wan-Kenobi series officially releases in 2022 on Disney Plus, considering the close relationship they have 😳 https://t.co/plrpk7NUJd

G2 MAG380 @OGMAG380 #MagMafia I believe that with Moon Knight coming to Disney+ later this month, we will receive him as a skin in next season’s battlepass, I believe as the Battlepass Exclusive #FortNite ift.tt/q1gOKhR Original Post by EmeraldBro2020 I believe that with Moon Knight coming to Disney+ later this month, we will receive him as a skin in next season’s battlepass, I believe as the Battlepass Exclusive #FortNite #MagMafia ift.tt/q1gOKhR Original Post by EmeraldBro2020 https://t.co/PpAQ0XeWFW

There have been various leaks of such skins and it would be great to see some fan favorite on-screen characters finally in the game.

MarcosPolos @MarcosPolos1220 Collab skins I believe could happen down the line for #Fortnite Collab skins I believe could happen down the line for #Fortnite https://t.co/WCpDtMllAq

Other speculations also show skins like Peacemaker, Luke Skywalker, and Scarlet Witch might also make an appearance. Not just that, the icon series skins of famous personalities like content creator Nick "Nick Eh 30" to famous soccer player Lionel Messi are also highly speculated as the community is desperate to see a few familiar faces in the game.

Some of the best collabs Fortnite has seen so far

A Twitter user recently posted his views on some of the best collabs Epic has done in the past to some which were just pure average. Collabs are a huge part of what makes Fortnite's economy bigger and bigger every day. With players looking to purchase skins with real money and in-game V-Bucks, on average a regular player in the game spends around 10k V-Bucks a month.

That's nearly equal to $60 per month for in-game currency and cosmetics. Skins ranging from Spider-Man, Deadpool, and Ninja are bouted to be some of the best Epic has done so far. These skins ranged around 1200 V-Bucks - 2000 V-Bucks and players did not hesitate to spend their money on them.

Jim Squires @jimmycanuck Fortnite offering a Cable skin that I didn't want to pay for led me down a rabbit hole that I surfaced from with a copy of Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3. Let's see how this goes, shall we? Fortnite offering a Cable skin that I didn't want to pay for led me down a rabbit hole that I surfaced from with a copy of Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3. Let's see how this goes, shall we?

Whereas skins like Cable, Star Lord, and Zorii Bliss fell flat and were not worth the V-Bucks. However, with everything going well so far with the collaborations in Chapter 3 (except the Hawkeye skin), players are looking forward to more exciting ones in the upcoming Season 2.

