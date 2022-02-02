All Fortnite Chapter 3 Klomberries, Vaults, and Web Shooter locations

The Fortnite 19.10 update released the much-awaited Klombo to the game. The giant creatures are roaming around the island, and gamers have a tough time containing their curiosity regarding the beast.
The update also rolled out Klombo's favourite snack, known as Klomberries. This consumable item can be fed to the creature to keep it sane and content. However, finding these Klomberries can be a daunting task as they are evenly spread across the island.
This article will reveal the locations of the Klomberries. The location of the Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters and the Vaults will also be shown.
Fortnite Chapter 3: Klomberries, Vaults, and Web Shooter locations revealed
1) Klomberries
Identifying Klomberries on the island will not be a difficult task for gamers. The bright bluish appearance of the consumable item will make it easier for gamers to spot it even from a distance.
The locations of the Klomberries in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 are listed below:
- South of the Shrouded Settlement
- South of the Joneses
- Northwest of the Joneses
- North of Tumbledown Temple
- Southeast of Puddle Pond
- In between Sanctuary and Dirt-Cut Circuit
- Near Loot Lava Volcano Station
- East of the Daily Bugle
- West of the Daily Bugle
- North of the Daily Bugle
- South of Lil' Shaftie
- South of Broadcast Bunker
- Near the bridge west of Tilted Towers
- Northwest of Tilted Towers
- Northeast of Camp Cuddle
- Northwest of Camp Cuddle
- Near Seven Outpost VI
- Near Floating Boats
- Near Crackshot Cabin
- South of Logjam Lumberyard
- Near Shell or High Water
2) Web Shooters
Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters are one of the fascinating items to use in Fortnite. Gamers can use this item to attach to specific objects on the island and rotate around easily.
The locations of the Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters in Chapter 3 Season 1 are listed below:
- Near Seven Outpost II
- Near Lonesome Watchpost
- Near Wreck Ravine
- On the Behemoth Bridge
- The Daily Bugle POI
- Near Paradoxical Ruins
- Northeast of Greasy Grove
- Northwest of Tow Away Bridge
- North of Windbreakers Turbine
- Near Horseshoe Hideout
- Near Chateau Rock
3) Vaults
The Vaults are located in seven prime locations on the island. These locations are the outposts of the faction known as the Seven. Visiting these Vaults and opening them will grant gamers exclusive loots beneficial for survival and eliminating enemies.
The locations of the Vaults Web Shooters in Chapter 3 Season 1 are listed below:
- Seven Outpost I
- Seven Outpost II
- Seven Outpost III
- Seven Outpost IV
- Seven Outpost V
- Seven Outpost VI
- Seven Outpost VII
While Spider-Man's Web Shooters are a fun item to use, Klomberries and Vaults can assist games with health and loot, respectively. With all the locations revealed, hopefully, gamers will easily locate all the items on the map.