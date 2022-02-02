All Fortnite Chapter 3 Klomberries, Vaults, and Web Shooter locations

The Fortnite 19.10 update released the much-awaited Klombo to the game. The giant creatures are roaming around the island, and gamers have a tough time containing their curiosity regarding the beast.

The update also rolled out Klombo's favourite snack, known as Klomberries. This consumable item can be fed to the creature to keep it sane and content. However, finding these Klomberries can be a daunting task as they are evenly spread across the island.

This article will reveal the locations of the Klomberries. The location of the Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters and the Vaults will also be shown.

Fortnite Chapter 3: Klomberries, Vaults, and Web Shooter locations revealed

1) Klomberries

Identifying Klomberries on the island will not be a difficult task for gamers. The bright bluish appearance of the consumable item will make it easier for gamers to spot it even from a distance.

The locations of the Klomberries in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 are listed below:

South of the Shrouded Settlement

South of the Joneses

Northwest of the Joneses

North of Tumbledown Temple

Southeast of Puddle Pond

In between Sanctuary and Dirt-Cut Circuit

Near Loot Lava Volcano Station

East of the Daily Bugle

West of the Daily Bugle

North of the Daily Bugle

South of Lil' Shaftie

South of Broadcast Bunker

Near the bridge west of Tilted Towers

Northwest of Tilted Towers

Northeast of Camp Cuddle

Northwest of Camp Cuddle

Near Seven Outpost VI

Near Floating Boats

Near Crackshot Cabin

South of Logjam Lumberyard

Near Shell or High Water

2) Web Shooters

Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters are one of the fascinating items to use in Fortnite. Gamers can use this item to attach to specific objects on the island and rotate around easily.

The locations of the Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters in Chapter 3 Season 1 are listed below:

Near Seven Outpost II

Near Lonesome Watchpost

Near Wreck Ravine

On the Behemoth Bridge

The Daily Bugle POI

Near Paradoxical Ruins

Northeast of Greasy Grove

Northwest of Tow Away Bridge

North of Windbreakers Turbine

Near Horseshoe Hideout

Near Chateau Rock

3) Vaults

The Vaults are located in seven prime locations on the island. These locations are the outposts of the faction known as the Seven. Visiting these Vaults and opening them will grant gamers exclusive loots beneficial for survival and eliminating enemies.

The locations of the Vaults Web Shooters in Chapter 3 Season 1 are listed below:

Seven Outpost I

Seven Outpost II

Seven Outpost III

Seven Outpost IV

Seven Outpost V

Seven Outpost VI

Seven Outpost VII

While Spider-Man's Web Shooters are a fun item to use, Klomberries and Vaults can assist games with health and loot, respectively. With all the locations revealed, hopefully, gamers will easily locate all the items on the map.

