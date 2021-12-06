How to get the Spiderman Mythic web shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

If you have managed to get past the 'Checking Epic Service Queue' when logging into Fortnite, then the new Chapter 3 Season 1 has a ton of things for you—starting with the Spider-Man Mythic weapon. Before Spider-Man officially swung onto the island, the rumors and leaks surrounding the character already gave us a fair idea of what to expect. Now with Spidey officially in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, you can get his Mythic web-shooters and zap your way around.

Here's how and where you can get the Spiderman Mythic web-shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Where to find the Spider-Man Mythic weapon In Fortnite Chapter 3?

You can use the Spider-Man Mythic Weapon with any Fortnite skin, which means it's not bound to just the new Spider-Man skin. As you know, you can only get a Mythic weapon by NPCs, so to get the Spider-Man Mythic Weapon, you will need to meet Spidey. You can currently head over to the Daily Bugle building just above the Coney crossroads area. He lurks somewhere around the building, so there's no exact spot.

Once you find him, all you need to do is interact with the character and get the Spider-Man Mythic weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. These web-shooters are not weapons exactly as they are more helpful in traversing the map.

These can be used to swing from one building to another and might even deal some explosive damage when fired at other opponents. You can use these to get on top of a building or escape a fight.

Once you have gotten this mythic weapon, try giving it a try. You can pair these with the classic Spider-Man skin in Fortnite, which you can get by purchasing the Chapter 3, Season 1 Battle Pass. Another Mythic weapon you can currently acquire is the MK Seven Assault Rifle.

At this point, the new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is just a day, and it is already packed with new content and challenges for players. However, it will be interesting to see how the main lore of Fortnite continues and who the new villains will be.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar