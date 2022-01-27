Where to find Klomberries to consume and restore health in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

It's unclear how Klombos came into existence in Fortnite, but they sure do love Klomberries. These tiny blue delicacies are irresistible to them. They'll tear the island apart in search of these fruits. Sadly, no one seems to understand why they love them so much.

This has left many within the community puzzled and baffled. What is it about these berries that Klombos love so much? Since there's no information about it in the game's lore, it seems that players will have to figure it out themselves.

Wonder what Klomberries taste like in Fortnite? Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

For the sake of science, loopers will have to consume a few Klomberries. To make the experiment worthwhile, they should do it when they need to recover some HP. This will help discover their healing effects. Those who complete the task will be rewarded with 25,000 experience points.

Where to find Klomberries in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Finding Klomberries in-game is going to be a tad bit difficult. Thankfully, there are ways to make it easier. Follow these steps to see how:

Klomberries bushes can be found all over the Chapter 3 map.

Players need to find a bush and collect three berries from it.

Alternatively, if finding a Klombush proves to be difficult, players can purchase the Klomberries from Haven.

She is located far southeast of Greasy Grove and sells each Klombberry for 25 gold bars.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Are Klomberries a useful consumable item in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Surprisingly, yes. These tiny blueberries are rather useful in difficult situations.

Since they heal HP and shields, they are very versatile. Players can use them during the early game to rapidly shield themselves up and prepare for combat. Alternatively, they are also useful for players who desperately need shields during the mid-to-late game.

HYPEX @HYPEX Klomberry Stats:



- Heal Amount: 1

- Shield Amount: 1

- Duration: 2.1s

- Heals every 0.2 second

- Max Stack: 15

- Spawns in Butter Cake Bushes

- Butter Cake Bushes have a 30% chance to spawn Klomberry Stats:- Heal Amount: 1- Shield Amount: 1- Duration: 2.1s- Heals every 0.2 second- Max Stack: 15- Spawns in Butter Cake Bushes- Butter Cake Bushes have a 30% chance to spawn https://t.co/VJpxE3wZwY

However, there is a downside to this delicious fruit. According to HYPEX, the game's data states that Klombushes only have a 30% chance to spawn. This would make them extremely rare to come by during a match. While some players will luck out and find them, others will have to keep searching.

Also Read Article Continues below

In conclusion, while Klomberries are useful consumable items in Fortnite Chapter 3, players shouldn't depend on them. These items should be considered a bonus treat and nothing more.

Edited by Srijan Sen