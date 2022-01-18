Where to find Klomberries to feed Klombo in Fortnite Chaper 3

Fortnite has introduced new ways for players to earn XP this season. Chapter 2 Season 8 saw daily and weekly punchcards as the main method for XP, but they have been done away with this season. In their place, players can complete milestone quests. For example, thanking the bus driver 200 times will result in a ton of XP.

A brand new milestone has been introduced alongside the v19.10 update. With it, dinosaurs were added to the game. Fortnite players now have the milestone challenge of feeding Klombo the dinosaur several Klomberries. In this article, we explain where to find them and how to complete the milestone.

Completing the Klomberry milestone in Fortnite Chapter 3

In order to feed Klombo, Fortnite players will have to locate both Klomberries and Klombo, preferably in that order. Klomberries can be picked off of bushes that can be found in a few locations.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Klombo diet is very diverse — they’ll eat just about anything you throw in front of them. But what they love most is Klomberries! Pick these fruits from small bushes around the Island, then throw one near a Klombo to lead it your way. The Klombo diet is very diverse — they’ll eat just about anything you throw in front of them. But what they love most is Klomberries! Pick these fruits from small bushes around the Island, then throw one near a Klombo to lead it your way. https://t.co/mI2bpDVyy1

Haven, an NPC this season, will sell them to players for 25 gold bars each. She can be found on the south side of the island, directly west of Chonker’s Speedway. Heading south from her location will put players in the path of a few Klomberry bushes.

Haven will now sell the berries (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite players can then pick those and have a total of 12. Other players may pick them dry, which will then require a purchase from Haven. There is a small lake to the west of these bushes. On the other side of the bush, there should be a Klombo.

If not, then it's likely later in the game and the Klombo has wandered off. If not, or if players have found it in an adjacent area, they can throw the Klomberries in front of it and the Klombo will eat them.

RutgerK @RutgerK_



"Feed Klomberries to a Klombo"



Stage 1: 5

Stage 20: 100



Klombo is the dino/dragon and his berries are a new item in the game! A new Milestone got added in #Fortnite update v19.20!"Feed Klomberries to a Klombo"Stage 1: 5Stage 20: 100Klombo is the dino/dragon and his berries are a new item in the game! A new Milestone got added in #Fortnite update v19.20! "Feed Klomberries to a Klombo"Stage 1: 5Stage 20: 100Klombo is the dino/dragon and his berries are a new item in the game! https://t.co/f5H3oqe1HO

Also Read Article Continues below

It's currently unclear whether the Klombo will endlessly eat berries that are placed in front of it or will it stop after a certain number. The first milestone involves feeding five, and Stage 20 of the same milestone involves feeding 100 berries.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee