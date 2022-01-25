Where to find Pizzas in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite has just released the latest hotfix. In that, a brand new item was introduced to the game. The Pizza Party Item has been added to the game and is live now. Players can find and partake in the new item whenever they get online. Here's where to find it in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Where to find the new Fortnite Pizza Party item in Chapter 3

The Fortnite Pizza item can be found in the following places and can be added in Creative mode:

Supply Drops

Llamas (if they are eliminated)

Random floor loot

Chests

Tomatohead NPC at Tilted Towers sells one for 50 gold

It is not currently available in Competitive.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Pizza Party item is out now. Can be found in/at (not in Comp):



- Creative

- Supply Drop

- Eliminated Llama

- Floor Loot & Chests

- Tomatohead at Tilted Towers for 50 Gold The Pizza Party item is out now. Can be found in/at (not in Comp):- Creative- Supply Drop- Eliminated Llama- Floor Loot & Chests- Tomatohead at Tilted Towers for 50 Gold https://t.co/m0AUpBvvMU

The Fortnite Pizza Party item instantly becomes one of the best health and shield items in the game. Players can heal up to 100 health and 50 shield with one box. Since the box is not stackable, multiple items will take up numerous inventory slots.

HYPEX @HYPEX Explaining the Pizza Party item better (releases tomorrow):



- You can only stack 1 box & each box has 8 slices

- If you place the box you can't pick it up again

- You can only stack 2 slices & each slice heals 25 HP/Shield

- You can heal up to 100 HP and up to 50 Shield max Explaining the Pizza Party item better (releases tomorrow):- You can only stack 1 box & each box has 8 slices- If you place the box you can't pick it up again- You can only stack 2 slices & each slice heals 25 HP/Shield- You can heal up to 100 HP and up to 50 Shield max https://t.co/KxLErmuENv

Once placed, the Fortnite pizza box cannot be picked up again. The slices of pizza can, however, be removed from the pack. Two portions can be stacked in a player's inventory slot. They can fill all five of their slots with pizza if they want, but that will require more than one box.

Each slice will give players 25 health or shield. Additionally, if the players are on 90 health, then the piece will award ten health and 15 shield.

The Tomatohead NPC will sell the new item (Image via Epic Games)

There are several places to find the new item, and it can be put to great use. It's arguably at its most useful in Duos, Trios or Squads. It is a "pizza party", so the more, the merrier in this case.

Also Read Article Continues below

This item is one of the final remaining pieces of the initial Chapter 3 release trailer. Most other items and characters have already been introduced this season. With both the Pizza Party item and the Shield Keg in the game, most other additions this season will be a surprise.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar