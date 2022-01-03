The true reason behind the success of Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 has propelled the Battle Royale to a level of success not seen since the game's peak.

Epic Games has done an incredible job of keeping Fortnite relevant after all these years. It is fresh, exciting, and players are having the time of their lives in Chapter 3.

So what's the truth behind Fortnite Chapter 3 being so successful? It is thanks to Epic listening and learning. All the boxes are being checked, from the map to the collaborations.

Fortnite Chapter 3 is so successful due to Epic going all-in

An overview of the Fortnite Chapter 3 map (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 3 is seeing new players drop in from the Battle Bus and old players return to see what the hype is all about. Popular streamers are making tons of content, and fans are loving it.

This is because Epic has pulled out all the stops for Chapter 3. The organization didn't hesitate to give loopers precisely what they wanted out of the BR.

Chapter 3 map

Greasy Grove in Fortnite Chapter 3 (Image via Epic Games)

One of the most exciting things about Fortnite is how it evolves. The map is constantly changing as the game gets older, and the Chapter 3 map is a prime example of that.

While it has plenty of new points of interest, it also features a couple of returning ones, such as Greasy Grove and Shifty Shafts. This gives users something to look forward to and a bit of nostalgia at the same time.

Listening to the community

A look at potential collabs Epic Games mentioned in a survey (Image via Epic Games)

Epic has taken community feedback and implemented it into Fortnite Chapter 3. No longer are they shoving mechs into gamers' faces or adding an unstoppable sword just before a high-profile competitive event.

The company is sending out surveys regarding the game and its collaborations. Much of the feedback given through those surveys has helped Epic make Chapter 3 what it is.

Collaborations

The Rock revealed to be The Foundation in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Speaking of collaborations, Fortnite Chapter 3 has brought some of the biggest ones yet. Gamers are seeing Spider-Man and his universe enter the game along with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

This brings more eyes to the product, and newer players are joining in just to see some of their favorite characters in a new video game setting. It can only be described as magical.

Refreshing features

Players sliding in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Some fans may think a few new features Fortnite has added over the years are a bit controversial, but they're a fresh take on a title that does everything it can to avoid becoming stale.

The web-swinging item, sliding mechanics, and new weapons added to Fortnite Chapter 3 are just some of the ways Epic has added to the experience, and it is a huge reason the game is doing so well right now.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

