Bruno Mars literally 'leaves the door open' in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 announced the Silk Sonic collaboration bundle yesterday and players can get the outfits of famous pop stars Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak from the Item Shop. Along with the classic outfits, players will also get the emotes Freedom Wheels and Leave the Door Open.

The Leave the Door Open emote was inspired by the duo's famous song and it was a chartbusters when it was first released back in 2021. Players are now having fun with the emote's iconic dance moves during their matches in Battle Royale mode since it came out yesterday.

However, one player took the emote's meaning too far and performed the emote in the most perfect manner to troll the enemy.

Leave the Door Open emote taken too far in Fortnite Chapter 3

Reddit user miel_txt posted a video on the official sub-reddit of Fortnite Battle Royale and it has been upvoted massively because of how smoothly the player used the Leave the Door Open emote to troll an enemy after eliminating them from the map.

Sporting the elimination reactive outfit of Bruno Mars from the bundle, miel_txt pulled out the sniper and landed a swift one-tap headshot onto the enemy right in front of them in the water. Immediately after, the player built a wall and edited a door on the wall. They then opened it before performing the Leave the Door Open emote.

The entire ordeal was done so smoothly by the player that the online community on Reddit was highly impressed. The player responded to one of the comments as well.

This emote is slowly turning out to be one of the favorite Icon Series emotes in Fortnite and players might want to try and use it permanently for trolling purposes here on.

Few want the stunt to be taken a notch higher and therefore a wall would need to be placed before the kill can happen. However, this idea will require insane timing as most players do not stay in a stagnant position on the map.

Constant movement will make it difficult to make the wall and execute the kill through the door. As a result, it might be a while till the next-level stunt is finally pulled off.

