Hawkeye is coming to Fortnite Chapter 3

Another Marvel skin is set to hit Fortnite to deepen the collaboration pool and give players a chance to rock the arrow-slinging Avenger. Hawkeye will swoop into the game in the coming days as Epic Games continues to add more characters as they appear in Marvel movies and TV shows.

Almost every single Marvel skin has been a major success, the most recent and famous of the bunch being Spider-Man, which came with the start of the first season in Chapter 3. Fortnite gamers will now have yet another character that universe to choose from and play as.

As leaks on Twitter are buzzing, Hawkeye's incredibly well-designed skin will be incorporated into the game following the character's eponymous series which was released late last year. There will be two skins featured in the set - one of Clint Barton (Hawkeye) and the other of Kate Bishop, both as seen in the 2021 TV show on Disney+.

Following the highly successful series, Hawkeye was brought out of the shadows and into the limelight alongside more well-known Marvel characters. As of now, Epic Games has decided to strengthen their bond with Marvel and use the hype from the show to market this skin in the item shop.

The Clint Barton and Kate Bishop skins should be available in the Fortnite item shop within the next couple of updates. More details will follow closer to their release date, and a couple of cosmetics might come with them to complete the outfit.

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite x Hawkeye collab skins (Clint & Kate) are currently in the files, the collab will happen in the next 2 weeks! Fortnite x Hawkeye collab skins (Clint & Kate) are currently in the files, the collab will happen in the next 2 weeks! https://t.co/II7lwx1Osr

While many fans are no doubt excited, some are questioning how closely the skins will resemble their human counterparts as seen in Disney's series. For what it's worth, Epic Games usually does a decent job at lining up a video game character's appearance to the source material.

Look for notes on the upcoming updates to stay informed about the latest details pertaining to Hawkeye and the next Marvel collaboration.

