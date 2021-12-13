4 unexpected things you can do with Fortnite Spiderman Mythic Web Shooters 

The latest Mythic item has been introduced to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Spider-Man's new Web Shooters are spawning in and around the Daily Bugle, making it a highly visited area. They're already one of the best Mythics in the game's history, and players hardly have any complaints about the item.

Web Shooters are mainly used to swing from trees or buildings, especially to make an escape. However, there are four things that Fortnite players have discovered about the Web Shooters that are definitely a surprise.

Surprise uses for the Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters in Fortnite

Wild-life slinging

Web Shooters can pretty much attach to anything. Though most players likely wouldn't try to attach them to crows, but that is something they can do. Players can swing off of crows for a little bit. However, the web eventually breaks, so players can't just fly off into oblivion with the birds.

It's not just crows, there is more.

Web Shooters can also be attached to other forms of wildlife on the island. It would probably be the most useful with a charging boar or a wolf, but they can be shot at and connected to any animal in Fortnite.

A free ride around the map

They can also attach to cars. Spider-Man has latched onto cars many times in his comic and movie history, utilizing the car's speed to get where he needs to be. This has been adopted into Fortnite, with the Mythic item being able to attach to cars, and the player can trail behind it.

Spider-Man can surf behind cars with the Mythic Web Shooters (Image via Epic Games)

High-ground retakes like never seen before

Finally, one of the best uses of the Mythic in Fortnite is to reverse high ground. Players who have high ground over an opponent have the advantage in most scenarios. However, with the Mythic Web Shooters, players can swing up and remove all advantage. If they do it right, they can swing right into a shot and potentially eliminate their opponents right then and there.

Either way, the new Mythic Web Shooters are one of the best parts of Chapter 3, and probably one of the best items the game has ever had.

