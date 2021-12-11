Fortnite Chapter 3 Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters: Release date, where to find, how to use and more

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters will be activated in the game on December 11 at 10.00 am Eastern Time. According to leaks and information gathered from other sources, they may be obtainable in two different ways.

They can either be purchased from Guaco at Greasy Grove or be obtained from random backpacks on the island. As of now, it's unclear which method will be selected for the game.

Fortnite Hotspot @TheFortniteHS



The backpack includes shield, heals, & ammo.

It also has a chance of either giving you an unlimited Spiderman Mythic or a 20 shots limited one. The Spiderman Mythic will spawn in a backpack in some areas (locations currently unknown).The backpack includes shield, heals, & ammo.It also has a chance of either giving you an unlimited Spiderman Mythic or a 20 shots limited one. #Fortnite #Fortnite Leaks #Fortnite Chapter3 The Spiderman Mythic will spawn in a backpack in some areas (locations currently unknown). The backpack includes shield, heals, & ammo.It also has a chance of either giving you an unlimited Spiderman Mythic or a 20 shots limited one.#Fortnite #FortniteLeaks #FortniteChapter3 https://t.co/QWe5H9pkN5

The highly anticipated Mythic item will have unlimited ammunition and will allow players to latch onto objects and swing. Additionally, the item can also be used to tail vehicles in the game. It will have a minimum cooldown time of 2 seconds and a maximum of 10.

Furthermore, based on some early game footage, the item will apparently not go into cooldown as long as players stay in the air. Essentially, this means that, by executing perfect shots with the item, players can keep swinging indefinitely.

Will the Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters be time limited?

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Here is the icon people with visualize sounds enabled will see when someone is using the Web Shooters near them. Here is the icon people with visualize sounds enabled will see when someone is using the Web Shooters near them. https://t.co/PAbOmx0yjo

Much like the Symbiote Canisters from Fortnite chapter 2 Season 8, the Spider-Man Web Shooters may only be a promotional event. With Spider-Man: No Way Home to be released on December 17 in the US, adding the superhero's Web Shooters to the popular game is clearly great publicity.

If this is indeed the case, the Mythic item will only be available until the end of the month before being vaulted. Nevertheless, players will have quite some time to enjoy the item.

Will any more Marvel related items be added to Fortnite Chapter 3?

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



- X Men (The ones in the cropped image are Wolverine, Cyclops, Cable, Jubilee, and the legs of Angel)

- Green Goblin

- Miles Morales

- Loki iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Here is all the Textures in the files for these images: twitter.com/ShiinaBR/statu… Here is all the Textures in the files for these images: twitter.com/ShiinaBR/statu… https://t.co/XAgMRfQZnw I spent some time talking with @SighTaitor and managed to find the ORIGINAL images for each of the images seen in game.- X Men (The ones in the cropped image are Wolverine, Cyclops, Cable, Jubilee, and the legs of Angel)- Green Goblin- Miles Morales- Loki twitter.com/iFireMonkey/st… I spent some time talking with @SighTaitor and managed to find the ORIGINAL images for each of the images seen in game.- X Men (The ones in the cropped image are Wolverine, Cyclops, Cable, Jubilee, and the legs of Angel)- Green Goblin- Miles Morales- Loki twitter.com/iFireMonkey/st… https://t.co/6rpBn3fWsz

While more items related to the MCU are unlikely to be added to Fortnite Chapter 3, more skins could definitely be on their way. However, for the time being, there is no confirmation yet.

Despite Epic Games teasing possible collaborations themselves, leakers have been unable to find any relevant information to support those statements. Fortunately, proof of at least one new skin possibly coming into the game has been uncovered.

Miles Morales may be coming to Fortnite Chapter 3

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey What sparked this conversation was the following Week 2 Challenge, we personally both believe this is Miles Morales speaking in the quest text, which is why I so badly wanted to find the original image of his low quality image that you could find in game. What sparked this conversation was the following Week 2 Challenge, we personally both believe this is Miles Morales speaking in the quest text, which is why I so badly wanted to find the original image of his low quality image that you could find in game. https://t.co/BQWDRXgLSL

In a Fortnite Chapter 3 Week Two quest, an NPC says the following line:

'It's like Peter always says: thwip...and release!"

According to leakers, this NPC could very well be Miles Morales. Given his relationship with Peter Parker in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie, it would seem that Miles is quoting what Peter would say.

However, this is all speculation and there is no official confirmation regarding Mile Morales yet. Since Mary Jane is also being added as an NPC for Fortnite Chapter 3, it could even be her quoting Peter instead. At the moment, players will have to be patient and await further details.

Edited by Atul S