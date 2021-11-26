Hawkeye collaboration rumored for Fortnite Chapter 3

Epic Games is well known for adding popular superheroes to Fortnite. Over the game's lifespan, characters from both the MCU and DCU have been part and parcel of the Metaverse.

According to the latest leaks, Hawkeye may be joining the game soon. However, it's left to be seen if the collaboration is for Season 8 or Chapter 3. Here are all the details regarding the same.

Shiina @ShiinaBR New string hotfix !



Set_01 --> S.H.I.E.L.D



This is likely a Hawkeye collab as the show just released and he is a part of SHIELD! New string hotfix !Set_01 --> S.H.I.E.L.D This is likely a Hawkeye collab as the show just released and he is a part of SHIELD!

Is there any release date or speculated timeline for the collaboration to happen?

Given that Marvel Studios' Hawkeye has already aired, it's rather perplexing that the skin wasn't added in-game. While the S.H.I.E.L.D. set does exist, there seems to be no release date.

Since cosmetics related to movies/shows are added to the game before being aired, it is rather odd. The only possible explanation is that the set was added too early and was removed. If this is the case, the collaboration may occur in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Will Fortnite Chapter 3's first superhero skin be Hawkeye?

Shiina @ShiinaBR FORTNITE X SPIDERMAN - SEE YOU IN CHAPTER 3 FORTNITE X SPIDERMAN - SEE YOU IN CHAPTER 3 https://t.co/jcGhGfEUPm

If the Hawkeye collaboration does happen in the new chapter, he will become the first official superhero skin for Fortnite Chapter 3. While Spiderman may indeed be present as well, the skin will more than likely be a Battle Pass exclusive.

Furthermore, with the current chapter drawing to a close, adding major MCU characters will be bad for business. With the community hyped for the new Battle Pass, players may not be willing to purchase new skins at the moment.

How much will the skin cost, and what cosmetics can players expect from the collaboration?

Players can expect Hawkeye and Yelena Belova to be featured as skins. Based on previous collaborations, the skin bundles could be priced at 1,500 to 1,800 V-Bucks.

In addition to skins, other cosmetics like gliders, back blings, and harvesting tools should also be up for grabs. They are likely to be priced at around 1,500 to 1,600 V-Bucks. Despite the excitement, players are still asking one question: "When will the Scarlet Witch be added to Fortnite?"

Will the Scarlet Witch be added during Fortnite Chapter 3?

Ever since WandaVision aired, fans have been wanting the Scarlet Witch skin in-game. However, given the current MCU timeline, it may be a while before she can be added in.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie only releasing sometime in 2022, players will have to be patient and hope for the best.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Which skin would be better? Hawkeye. Scarlet Witch. 0 votes so far