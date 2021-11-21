Spider-Man: No Way Home x Fortnite collaboration rumored for Chapter 3 

The likelihood of Marvel's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man coming to Fortnite is at an all-time high.

The possibility of a Fortnite x Spider-Man collab started arose when leakers discovered some in-game files codenamed "WestSausage." Leakers even unearthed some swinging mechanics, which further fueled the hype of a Fortnite x Spider-Man collab.

Recently, Fortnite veteran leaker ShiinaBR simply tweeted that Spider-Man is coming to Fortnite Chapter 3.

Shiina @ShiinaBR FORTNITE X SPIDERMAN - SEE YOU IN CHAPTER 3 FORTNITE X SPIDERMAN - SEE YOU IN CHAPTER 3 https://t.co/jcGhGfEUPm

Now, if new leaks are to be believed, a Spider-Man: No Way Home x Fortnite collaboration is said to be in the works for Fortnite Chapter 3.

Leaks suggest a Spider-Man: No Way Home x Fortnite collaboration is on the way to Fortnite Chapter 3

There is still very little knowledge about this rumored collab. However, a new leak by @FNCubeWatch on Twitter reveals that Epic might bring the web-slinger to the game via a Spider-Man: No Way Home x Fortnite collaboration.

The Cube - CubeWatch Leaks @FNCubeWatch It has been rumored for a while that a Spiderman No Way Home collab will occur in Fortnite. As of now, it's not confirmed however it is very likely. We will keep you guys updated throughout the next month It has been rumored for a while that a Spiderman No Way Home collab will occur in Fortnite. As of now, it's not confirmed however it is very likely. We will keep you guys updated throughout the next month https://t.co/eNNWyVM7EH

Fortnite Season 8 will end on December 5. Going by the leaks, the new Chapter will commence from December 7. With the latest Spider-Man movie coming in mid-December, Epic might be eyeing one of the biggest collabs of the year. The hype around the new film is over the top, and Spider-Man coming to Fortnite will be advantageous for both sides.

What else will be coming to Chapter 3? (Image via Sportskeeda)

With a Spider-Man No Way Home x Fortnite collaboration, players can expect different in-game bundles consisting of pickaxes, backblings, emotes, and more. It is also possible that the developers include varients of the skin as the movie is rumored to have three Spider-Men. As far as pricing goes, Epic might price the Spider-Man bundle similar to how all the Naruto bundles are currently priced.

nick @ReadRevengers @FortniteBR @FNBRintel Calling it now: Tier 100 or secret skin in Battle Pass to promote No Way Home. @FortniteBR @FNBRintel Calling it now: Tier 100 or secret skin in Battle Pass to promote No Way Home.

However, without any concrete source or any official word from Epic, a pinch of salt is advised while consuming all this information. Even the community is excited about this alleged collab. Many in the community now speculate that Spiderman will be Tier 100 Battle Pass skin or even a secret skin to promote the upcoming movie. Amongst all the uncertainties, one thing is clear: Spiderman is coming.

