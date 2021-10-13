Fortnite Spiderman collaboration could be in development, leaks reveal new information

Spider-Man is coming to Fortnite if the latest leak is to be believed. There have been tons of rumors about the webslinger making his way into the game for a long time, but none have come to fruition yet.

Spider-Man is arguably the most prominent comic book character of all time. Perhaps the only other comparable figures are Batman and Superman, both of whom have already made their Fortnite debuts.

A new leak suggests that Epic Games is working on some webslinging game mechanics, which point directly to Peter Parker's alter ego. Here's what is known about the latest leak so far.

Spider-Man x Fortnite collaboration teased in new leak

According to renowned Fortnite leaker HYPEX, Epic Games has added game files pertaining to "Swing Attach Location, Swing Detach Time, Swinging, Swing Accelerate, Swing Jump", which more than likely means Spider-Man is coming to Fortnite.

Interestingly, the item is codenamed WestSausage.

HYPEX @HYPEX HUGE POSSIBILITY FOR A SPIDER-MAN x FORTNITE COLLAB THIS YEAR!Epic are working on an item codenamed WestSausage (could mean Web Slinger) and it has swinging mechanics! (here is some text of it: "Swing Attach Location, Swing Detach Time, Swinging, Swing Accelerate, Swing Jump" HUGE POSSIBILITY FOR A SPIDER-MAN x FORTNITE COLLAB THIS YEAR!Epic are working on an item codenamed WestSausage (could mean Web Slinger) and it has swinging mechanics! (here is some text of it: "Swing Attach Location, Swing Detach Time, Swinging, Swing Accelerate, Swing Jump" https://t.co/9Na4MGNwW4

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Spider-Man has been teased in Fortnite. Whether he is a battle pass skin or an Item Shop character is irrelevant as he will instantly become one of the most popular additions to the game.

Fans even made a trailer for Spidey's Fortnite arrival that admittedly looks really well done.

Additionally, while Spider-Man's rights have been a hot topic in the past, it doesn't seem like Epic Games will have any trouble securing the rights to Marvel's flagship hero.

They've already brought in characters that Marvel owns the rights to, such as Iron Man, Thor and Daredevil.

Many other Marvel characters have made their way into the game already. (Image via Epic Games)

They've also incorporated Marvel characters that are partly owned by Sony, such as Venom and Carnage. Epic Games obviously has a working relationship with both companies and would have no issues incorporating Spider-Man as well.

Jacob Keyes @keyes_captures @HYPEX Chapter 2 Season 9 battle pass skin, the movie releases right after the season drops. Seems obvious the more you think about it @HYPEX Chapter 2 Season 9 battle pass skin, the movie releases right after the season drops. Seems obvious the more you think about it

As for the timing, it may be a while before Spidey swings into Fortnite. What has become one of the most highly anticipated movies of all time, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is set to be released in December.

Fortnite has added characters to the game right along with their movie releases on multiple occasions.

Notably, Shang-Chi was added on the day of his movie. A new Venom skin was added right before Venom: Let There Be Carnage while Carnage, himself, was introduced to the battle pass shortly before that.

It may take a while, but it certainly seems like Fortnite is intent on bringing the webslinger to the game, which is huge news for both Fortnite players and Spider-Man fans.

