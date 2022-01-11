Fortnite player mysteriously manages to gather every Marvel item in Chapter 3

Fortnite has entered Chapter 3, but players still aren't over the Marvel crossovers from years ago. Most recently, loopers worldwide were hit with nostalgia when a player managed to get every Marvel item including the Infinity Gauntlet, Infinity Stones, Chitauri gun, and more.

It won't be an overstatement that the Endgame LTM from Chapter 1 Season 8 was one of the best in Fortnite history. Participants were divided into Avengers and Chitauri. Both teams contained 50 players.

Here's how a player collected all Marvel items from the Endgame LTM in Chapter 3.

Fortnite player showcases Marvel items from Endgame LTM in Chapter 3 Season 1

Shadow, on Twitter, amazed their followers by using items such as the Infinity Gauntlet and Chitauri gun in Chapter 3 Season 1. As of now, it is public knowledge that these items were last seen in Chapter 1 Season 8, and haven't returned to any game mode ever since.

It is obvious that Shadow did not use any of the Marvel items in an actual Chapter 3 Season 1 game. Instead, the player entered Battle Lab mode and used it to display the following items from the Endgame LTM:

Iron Man's Repulsors

Hawkeye's Bow

Thor's Stormbreaker

Captain America's Shield

Infinity Gauntlet

Spider-Man's mythic web-shooters

Power Stone

Time Stone

Mind Stone

Soul Stone

Reality Stone

Space Stone

Players were delighted to see the Marvel items back in Epic Games' Battle Royale game, but many were equally disappointed to remember that they will most likely never return.

Shadow also showcased the Chitauri Gun's gameplay and loopers were surprised to learn that it is still in the files.

Will the Marvel Endgame LTM ever return to Fortnite?

Ever since Chapter 1 Season 8, players have been requesting Epic Games to bring back the Endgame LTM. However, due to copyright issues, it is almost impossible to re-introduce the mode.

This explains why the aforementioned Marvel items haven't been added to Creative mode as well. As a result, players are also worried about Spider-Man's Mythic web-shooters leaving the game permanently.

Regardless, the web shooters are still available in Chapter 3 Season 1 and players can expect them to stay until the end of the season.

Also Read Article Continues below

A war between The Seven and Imagined Order might take place in Chapter 3 Season 2, and a new set of war-based weapons will be released accordingly.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul