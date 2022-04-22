How to get the Wu-Tang skins in Fortnite

Fortnite has had several collaborations with icons from the music industry. The list consists of some of the biggest entertainers, such as Ariana Grande, Marshmello, and Bruno Mars, to name a few. It was recently revealed that a major collaboration is underway, and Epic Games will introduce the legendary Hip-Hop group Wu-Tang Clan as in-game cosmetics.

Collaboration skins are quite popular among gamers for their unique styles. Hence, it is pretty common for the community to be eager to understand how they can get the Wu-Tang Clan skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

This article will divulge the details as to how gamers can claim the skins and will also reveal the various outfits that will be available soon.

Information about Fortnite Wu-Tang Clan skins revealed

Wu-Tang Clan is one of the most popular Hip-Hop groups that made a major impact in the cultural arena with their performances. Their introduction to the popular battle royale title is really a huge affair, and everyone will be willing to lay their hands on the cosmetics.

According to the official Epic Games website, the Wu-Tang cosmetics will arrive on April 23, 2022, at 8 PM ET. The skins and other in-game cosmetics will be featured in the Item Shop and gamers can purchase them through V-Bucks.

The official statement reads:

"One of the most influential hip-hop groups of all time, Wu-Tang Clan brings a style revolution to the Fortnite Island. Starting April 23, 2022, at 8 PM ET, get back in the game and see a variety of Wu Wear items in the Item Shop, including new Outfits, Back Blings, Pickaxes, and more."

There are plenty of items to get hold of through the Wu-Tang Clan collaboration. Gamers should keep a fair amount of V-bucks ready to make the requisite purchases.

What are the in-game items available following the Wu-tang Clan collaboration

The upcoming Fortnite x Wu-Tang collaboration is expected to bring several items for gamers. The list of in-game items has been revealed on the official Epic Games website.

The items that will soon be available in the Item Shop are listed below:

Throwback BG outfit

B.R.I.T.E. outfit

WuWear Worldwide backbling

WuTang represent backbling

Neck protector Pickaxe

Triumphant Tagger Pickaxe

Shimmy Surfer glider

Wu Wrap

Wu-Tang is forever emote

Wu Boom box Spray

Wu-Tang Clan banner

Gamers should note that the items will be available individually as well as in bundles. Hence, gamers should consider their options properly before investing their V-Bucks.

