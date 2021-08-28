Fortnite World Cup winner Bugha accused of cheating on livestream

Fortnite pro player Bugha created history after winning the 2019 Fortnite Solo World Cup. Ever since his victory, he has consistently won or placed well in tournaments. Playing for Sentinels, Bugha has become one of the best professional players in the last couple of years.

A lot of people attribute Bugha's success to his pure talent and skill. However, certain critics believe there is something fishy about the Fortnite pro. Cheating is not uncommon in games, and there have been a few instances in Fortnite as well. Previously, FaZe Jarvis was also banned for cheating on livestream.

In a recent stream, fans were feeling suspicious of Bugha. They started asking him to show his task manager on livestream so they could catch him red-handed if he was cheating. What happened next was extremely confusing, and fans could not figure out whether Bugha was cheating.

Fortnite pro Bugha acts shady when accused of cheating on livestreaming

Bugha was watching NRG Ronaldo stream on Twitch when his chat randomly started asking him to pull up his task manager. He was surprised that his fans were thinking he was hacking, but he said that he would bring it up in a bit.

Interestingly, the Fortnite pro stalled for a few seconds, and his viewers could also hear some applications close in the background before he finally opened his task manager. Many people found this extremely fishy and called him out on chat.

how do I stop changing my sens every 5 minutes I swear its the biggest mental block ever — Bugha (@bugha) August 21, 2021

Bugha trolls fans for accusing him of cheating in Fortnite

The Fortnite pro pulled up his task manager and there was nothing fishy after all. However, fans noticed a weird software next to his Fortnite app and asked Bugha to show what it was. The streamer wanted to troll his fans at this point and said that it was the 'Cronus' app. His fans believed him and ended up going wild in chat.

Bugha soon shut them down by saying that he doesn't cheat, and he changes his sensitivity every day, something he wouldn't do if he were cheating. He then hovered over the alleged Cronus app to show that it was actually Sony Vegas Pro, the video editing app. However, he left fans confused when someone asked who uses Vegas Pro.

"Maybe it's a fake application to throw you guys off."

It is evident that Bugha was trolling his fans. However, he did do some shady things while opening up his task manager that still has some fans doubting him. Regardless, it is hard to say without any concrete evidence that Bugha hacks in Fortnite.

