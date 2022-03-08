The flipping of the Fortnite island in Chapter 3 introduced players to a whole new unexplored side of the island. Chapter 3 Season 1 saw the introduction of Klombos, who are cute and powerful dinosaur-like creatures that roam the island and give out free rewards if one feeds them Klomberries. Klombos were an instant hit in the community, and players are in love with the creature's endearing nature.

Chapter 3 Season 1 also saw the introduction of rifts that allow players to rotate to various locations quickly. These can be either purchased or found around the island. One Redditor took it upon themselves to find out what would happen when a Klombo enters a rift in Fortnite.

Here's what happens when a Klombo enters a Rift in Fortnite

While Klombos are friendly and charming creatures, they can attack and even kill players if provoked. Going by the Fortnite Wiki page, Klombo has a total of 2,000 health which means a player can never beat it singlehandedly.

So what happens when a Klombo enters a Rift in the game? A player on Reddit going by the username u/pew-mew managed to capture the exact moment when a rift appeared in front of a Klombo, and it walked right into it. You can check out the post below.

As can be seen from the now-trending post, when a Klombo enters a Rift in Fortnite, the rift teleports it into the air the same way a player is when he or she enters the rift. Since Klombos can't glide or maneuver themselves in the air, they fall directly to the ground and can crush any player who comes in their way. However, this won't kill players, and they can resume playing once the Klombo moves away.

This fun little experiment is entertaining nonetheless, and players can expect to see more flying Klombos on the island in the upcoming days. Players can try it themselves by simply placing a rift in front of a Klombo and watching it drop straight from the sky.

