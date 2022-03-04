Fortnite's most over-hyped skin Aura gets a striking new style

After almost two Fortnite Chapters, Epic Games has finally added a new style for its most successful Aura skin. The Aura skin initially debuted in the game in Chapter 1 Season 8, and quickly became one of the go-to skins by the community. Despite its success and all the hype, the skin didn't get much attention or love from the developers.

However, with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1's latest update, that has changed completely. The developers have added a new style for the Aura skin in Fortnite Chapter 3, allowing players to flaunt the OG outfit in a brand new avatar.

Fortnite 19.40 update brings a striking new style for the widely popular Aura skin

Over the years, Fortnite has built a vast library of unique and great skins. From OG Season 1 skins to collab skins, there's almost something for everyone here. This time around, it seems like the developers are turning to some of their old classic skins and styling them for the modern day and age. Kicking things off is the Aura skin, which until now didn't get much attention from the developers even though the outfit was a massive money maker and a success.

When the Aura skin was released, the outfit was used by a ton of players in the competitive gameplay environment, owing to her sleek style. Till now, the Aura skin was only available in two styles - the default and the Winter Hunter style. However, this has changed as Epic Games is finally ready to add a new style in-game.

Notable leaker HYPEX shared an image of a new style for Aura being added to the game with the 19.40 update. This marks the third style for Aura (including the default style) and is called the Charming Aura style. You can check out the tweet from popular leaker HYPEX below.

There's even a new style for the popular Joy skin. This was designed by the concept artist DahjaCat and is the first skin in-game to bring awareness towards vitiligo, a skin condition in which the skin loses its pigment-producing cells.

Haimik @Haimik11

Anybody else who love this skin??

#FortniteLeaks

#fortnite I am in love with New aura skinAnybody else who love this skin?? I am in love with New aura skin 😍Anybody else who love this skin??#FortniteLeaks #fortnite https://t.co/uT1amRY0M3

Players can expect the new Aura style skin and the Joy skin to be added soon to the Item Shop. Based on pure conjecture, the skins can be priced somewhere around 800 V-Bucks.

