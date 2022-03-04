Klombos in Fortnite now drop an extremely rare item when sneezing, confirm leaks

TThe Fortnite island is home to a wide variety of wildlife, with Chapter 3 Season 1 players receiving a brand new addition in the form of Klombos. These cute-looking dinosaur-like beasts roamed all around the island and were introduced with the 19.10 update. Epic Games even took care of Klombo's diet and added a special item called Klomberries, which players can use to feed the animal for rewards.

After almost a month, the developers are tweaking Klombos to better reward players in the game. As per leakers, the creature will now cough out chickens with a rare chance.

Klombos in Fortnite will now drop chickens when sneezing

Fortnite brought wildlife to the game in Chapter 2 Season 6, including boars, raptors, frogs, and chickens. This allowed players to earn extra crafting materials and meat to heal after killing these wildlife animals. Now, with the 19.40 update, Epic Games has added a new kind of chicken to the game, which will drop loot after players eliminate them. However, if you are unable to find these new chickens in the game, there's another way to get this great loot item.

As per prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX, there's also a chance that Klombos in Chapter 3 will sneeze out a chicken every now and then. All you need to do is be present around the creature to witness the sneeze and grab the chicken for some amazing in-game loot.

HYPEX @HYPEX There will be a new type of chicken that carries loot around, it might be ingame already but if not then it's for next season. Also Klombos can now sneeze out chickens with a rare chance! There will be a new type of chicken that carries loot around, it might be ingame already but if not then it's for next season. Also Klombos can now sneeze out chickens with a rare chance!

However, the loot that these new chickens offer will vary and might be randomized. Nonetheless, it would still be great for loopers to get their hands on some free sweet loot. Klombos have only been around for a season, and mostly roam around the island jamming to their own tunes. While these creatures can become aggressive and attack if provoked, they mostly like to live in peace.

ColdnessAwaits Fortnite Mythbusters: Will a Klombo eat your Victory Crown?ColdnessAwaits Fortnite Mythbusters: Will a Klombo eat your Victory Crown? 👑🎥 ColdnessAwaits https://t.co/ewDMuYlHfx

Klombos can even be ridden, although players should be very cautious, as it will throw you off instantly if you try to move. It's nice to see the developers adding new and subtle features to keep the creature relevant and appealing. There's a slight chance that these Klomobs might aid the players during the end-of-season war between the IO and the Seven.

Players should bear in mind that information obtained from leaks is always subject to change.

