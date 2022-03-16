Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will soon be reaching its conclusion and we might get to see the start of a big battle between the IO and the Seven. But before any of that happens, loopers still have a few days to level up, earn XP and enjoy everything the ongoing season has to offer.

Leveling up has been made really straightforward and many players love to grind the game and reach insane levels during any particular season.

However, once you start reaching higher levels, you might have noticed that flames start to appear in and around the level number as if your level is on fire. But what does it mean when your Fortnite level is on fire?

Fortnite flaming level number tiers explained

Fortnite has two types of progression - XP levels and Battle Pass Tiers. XP helps you advance through the Battle Pass quickly and once you earn a sufficient amount of XP, you will level up. Your XP progress is linked to that specific season and resets when the new season comes around.

There's even an Account Level (head over to the Career tab, then Profile), which displays your total XP earned for as long as you've been playing the game. However, this isn't that important and is currently not used for anything.

Once you start collecting more XP by grinding the game, you will start leveling up. Once you reach level 100, you will see a flame near your level, which starts out really dim at first but gradually gets more powerful as you level up further.

Once you reach say level 400, you will see prominent flames glowing around your in-game level in matches, which in simple terms, means that your Fortnite level is on fire.

The highest possible level a player can reach in the game is level 1000, post which the game stops keeping track altogether and you won't see any changes in your level irrespective of the amount of XP earned. As of Chapter 3 Season 1, the highest level player is Rages Revenge, a well-known XP grinder, followed by LootStation.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul