Who has the highest level in Fortnite as of March 14, 2022?

A lot has changed in Fortnite since the game's early days, and it has become much more than just a battle royale title. Epic Games has continually added new items and features to make the game more fun and exciting for players.

The developers have also made changes to the leveling system, and players can even take advantage of various XP glitches in Creative to complete their Battle Pass before the season runs out.

Many players have taken their leveling-up game to whole new heights and have managed to reach incredible new levels. But who currently has the highest level in Chapter 3 Season 1?

Who is the highest level player in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 as of now?

Currently, the highest level player in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is Rages Revenge, who is at Level 900 and is known as a notable XP grinder in the community. With just a day left until the current season ends, it's quite difficult for someone to even get close to their record or even beat them.

A player even commented on Rages Revenge's tweet motivating them to get to level 1000 since they only need 100 more levels to do so. Rages Revenge replied by simply saying - "No chance mate." At any rate, reaching level 900 is no easy feat and requires a lot of skill and grinding.

Another Fortnite player going by the name of LootStation has taken leveling up to a whole other level. He's known for leveling up fast and is also a YouTube content creator who manages to get all the bonus styles before others reach level 100. LootStation was the second-fastest player to reach level 500, with the first one being Rages Revenge.

That's not all. Last season (Chapter 2 Season 8), LootStation managed to level up to level 1000, the highest possible level in Fortnite after which the game stops keeping track altogether. With Chapter 3 Season 2 just around the corner, it will be interesting to see what new records both the players make and how fast they can level up.

Edited by Danyal Arabi