Fortnite takes a noble stand for pros affected by Russia-Ukraine crisis

Epic Games and Fortnite have decided to support all professional players affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Russia and Ukraine are in a state of war with and many professionals from the region are currently affected by the situation.

Fortnite Competitive Chapter 3 Season 1 is well underway and Epic Games will stand with all the competitors impacted by the events in Ukraine. The developers have acknowledged the issue and are standing by those affected by it.

Fortnite will provide all pro players affected by Russia vs Ukraine crisis chances to participate in alternate tournaments

Echoing the global sentiment of support for Ukraine, Epic Games has taken a bold step and decided not to overlook the issue. Despite esports being a relatively politics-free zone, Epic Games has come out in solidarity with anyone affected by the crisis.

In a recent tweet via their competitive account, the developers announced that those players who are unable to play in the FNCS Semi-Finals and Finals due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis will get "opportunities to participate in alternate tournaments." Here's what the official tweet reads:

"Our team is concerned for all competitors affected by events in Ukraine. We understand some may be unable to play in the FNCS Semi-Finals & Finals and will provide impacted competitors in the EU, Asia, and ME server regions opportunities to participate in alternate tournaments."

Epic Games further added that they are still assessing the situation and are analyzing all the possible alternatives. Their plan is "to provide similar prized opportunities for any qualified player who is affected." This is a noble gesture by the developers that will go a long way in helping Fortnite professionals affected by the situation.

The FNCS Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 started on February 28 and is a Duos event. Each team will have a total of ten games spread across three hours to earn as many points as they can.

