Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass: Dr Strange, Prowler, The Origin, and more revealed

With downtime well under its way now, Epic Games has started to show off content related to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. After being weirdly silent for some time now, the developers dropped a brand new story trailer for the new season, which is being called the Resistance.

The new trailer reveals some prominent new things and even sees the return of Jonsey, Foundation, and the much talked about character Dr. Slone.

The new trailer also teases the brand new Battle Pass arriving with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 and it looks like it will be packed with Marvel superheroes once again.

New Story trailer shows off Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2's Battle Pass

The new season will bring a shiny new Battle Pass packed with unique cosmetic items and skins for players to earn. For Chapter 3 Season 2, various superheroes will be teaming up with Jonsey and the Seven in their fight against IO and Slone. One of the major highlights of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass is the Dr. Strange skin, which will be arriving as part of the collaboration between Epic Games and Marvel.

The Dr. Strange skin was leaked by data miners and the latest story trailer further confirms its existence. Apart from him, the Battle Pass also seems to include one of the Geno sisters, the Origin, and two new anime skins. We even saw Prowler joining the battle, but he will be fighting against gamers. He will also be a part of Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass and will be an unlockable skin.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2's leaks

Leaks have already started pouring in and there's a lot to expect when the downtime ends. HYPEX and other leakers have revealed that Chapter 3 Season 2's victory umbrella, which has been designed and modeled after the IO since the season, is all about the big fight between the two.

HYPEX @HYPEX Seas on 2 Win Umbrella! Seas on 2 Win Umbrella! https://t.co/KCwdMahg88

Shiina @ShiinaBR A Homing Rocket Launcher has been added or will be added in the near future A Homing Rocket Launcher has been added or will be added in the near future

The new trailer also shows off the driveable Battle Bus. However, when players will get it in the game is still unknown. Shiina even shared that Epic has added or will add a new Homing Rocket Launcher to the game.

HYPEX @HYPEX SOME LEAKS:



- Upcoming Vehicle: Quad Bike

- Tool Boxes are back for some reason (the ones that drop nuts n bolts)

- C4s now do x12 the damage to vehicles

- Thermal Flopper duration changed from 45s to 30s

- Heavy Snipers do more damage to vhicles SOME LEAKS:- Upcoming Vehicle: Quad Bike- Tool Boxes are back for some reason (the ones that drop nuts n bolts)- C4s now do x12 the damage to vehicles- Thermal Flopper duration changed from 45s to 30s- Heavy Snipers do more damage to vhicles

There are a bunch of new weapons coming into the game as well. As seen from the trailer, Chapter 3 Season 2 will see the release of the Pump Shotgun, Heavy Sniper, a brand new AR Aug, and a new Thermal AR. Other leaks suggest that Helicopters will also make a return, as well as a new vehicle called the Quad Bike.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan