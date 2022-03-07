Why the Pump shotgun needs to return in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The Pump Shotgun has been a meta-defining weapon in Fortnite for years, with many players claiming that the game feels incomplete without it in the loot pool.

However, the only bone of contention among loopers in Chapter 3 Season 1 is the poor state of shotguns. The 'Spray and Pray' meta has been dominant with the Stinger SMG and the MK Seven Assault Rifle being far too overpowered.

Here's how the Pump Shotgun can help in balancing things out in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Fortnite community is desperately waiting for the return of Pump shotgun in Chapter 3

A brand new loot pool was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 owing to which every weapon from Chapter 2 was removed. However, the return of the Heavy Shotgun and Bows has given players hope that many OG weapons will return eventually.

Ranger @RangerMJP Like this tweet if you miss the pump shotgun Retweet if you want it back in chapter 3 Like this tweet if you miss the pump shotgunRetweet if you want it back in chapter 3 ❤️Like this tweet if you miss the pump shotgun ♻️Retweet if you want it back in chapter 3 https://t.co/lXK7EKIplJ

As expected, the most requested weapon in Chapter 3 is clearly the Pump Shotgun. Even after buffs, the damage output of the Striker Pump, Auto Shotgun, and the Heavy Shotgun is disappointing and they simply cannot compete with spray weapons.

The Pump Shotgun is not just a good weapon, but many loopers also have an emotional connection to it. Veterans have bagged countless Victory Royales with it, and the Double Pump was certainly one of the most fun metas to ever exist.

At its Legendary rarity, the Pump used to deal a whopping 110 damage and had a fire rate of 0.7 seconds.

In comparison, the Striker Pump Shotgun in Chapter 3 deals 105.6 damage and has a fire rate of 0.65 while the Auto Shotgun dishes out 92 damage with a fire rate of 1.5. Lastly, the Heavy Shotgun deals 99 damage and has a slow fire rate of 1.3.

RΛ75 @RiyanHimself Worst Gun In Chapter 3 is Auto Shotgun

It is even worse than tac

I fought with a guy for the whole match at the end we both used smgs to kill each other like that gun only shoots rubber Worst Gun In Chapter 3 is Auto ShotgunIt is even worse than tacI fought with a guy for the whole match at the end we both used smgs to kill each other like that gun only shoots rubber

Furthermore, the OG Pump had a 1.75x headshot multiplier as well, making it a highly rewarding weapon. The only shotgun with an equivalent headshot multiplier in Chapter 3 is the Heavy Shotgun, but it's primarily used for long range (in terms of Shotgun range) fights.

xtc @exstasyk anything > the auto shotgun anything > the auto shotgun

Hence, it is evident that the Pump Shotgun is the only weapon that can match the power of the Stinger SMG and the MK Seven Assault Rifle in the current meta. It is the ideal shotgun for all situations, and the return of the Double Pump meta would be a delight.

When will Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 be released?

If everything goes as planned, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 should be released on March 19, 2022. Patch 19.40 was the final update for Chapter 3 Season 1, and unfortunately, there will not be a live event at the end of this season.

Having said that, a ton of new content should arrive with Chapter 3 Season 2. It will be based on the war between the Imagined Order and The Seven, and characters like The Paradigm and Midas might return in it.

T5G @Top5Gamingx I’m really scared Fortnite will delay Chapter 3 Season 2.



The IO vs Seven “war theme” would launch at the absolute worst time & Fortnite has delayed previous seasons because of this. What do you think? I’m really scared Fortnite will delay Chapter 3 Season 2.The IO vs Seven “war theme” would launch at the absolute worst time & Fortnite has delayed previous seasons because of this. What do you think?

It is worth noting that big names like SypherPK and CouRageJD have expressed their concern over the laggy gameplay in Chapter 3. Apparently, earthquakes can affect the smoothness of the game drastically, which could possibly lead to Epic Games delaying the upcoming season.

Moreover, the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis has moved the world, and it might not be the best time for developers to go ahead with a war-based Fortnite season.

