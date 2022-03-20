How to get the Prowler skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 trailer has finally dropped, and players now understand why Epic Games didn't want any leaks.

Following the grand reveal of Chapter 3 Season 1, fans thought it would be hard to keep up with the hype. This was followed by a relatively slow few weeks as the previous season ended.

Fortunately, Chapter 3 Season 2,' Resistance,' seems like a hit. The new season has more vehicles, more action, more story, and more characters, including Prowler from the Spider-Verse.

Prowler in Fortnite Resistance will be a Battle Pass skin

Both sides have seemingly started to recruit new stars among the tanks, planes, blimps, and so many new additions to the fight.

We already saw Spider-Man arrive in Chapter 3 Season 1, and now Dr. Strange joins him and The Seven in their fight against the IO. However, the new season will also see Prowler, Spider-Man Miles Morales' arch-nemesis, arrive on the flipside.

Among the vast variety of skins and characters that players will be getting, for this reason, Prowler in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance, is undoubtedly a popular one. To grab this Spider-Man villain skin, players will have to purchase the new Battle Pass.

Players will have to wait for more leaks to see which page of the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass contains Prowler. However, it will certainly need a lot of grinding, making it a proud achievement for all.

The Fortnite Prowler series will include an outfit, the Slash and Smash emote, Energy Claw pickaxe, Sky Prowler glider, and other cosmetics.

Who is Prowler from the Spider-Verse?

Prowler is a central character in Spider-Man: Miles Morales' storyline for the uninitiated. He is Miles' uncle and his arch-nemesis. The comic series follows the journey and relationship between Prowler and his nephew through a roller coaster of emotions.

As Epic Games tries to create a metaverse within its game, Prowler's arrival makes even more sense, with Spider-Man and other Marvel characters already present.

Other details about Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance Battle Pass

While Prowler in Fortnite Resistance might be a popular skin choice, he isn't the season's highlight. Several Seven-member skins, including The Origin and possibly The Sisters, might also be a part of the Battle Pass.

The season's highlight will undoubtedly be the Fortnite Doctor Strange skin. This will probably be a tier 100 skin and will come with personalized cosmetics, built-in emotes, and outfit styles based on previous trends.

Like all previous Battle Passes, the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass will also cost 950 V-Bucks. Apart from all the cosmetics, players can get 1,500 V-bucks, out of which 300 are free.

This might be one of the best Battle Passes in the game that players have seen. A massive variety of skins in the Pass will also be loaded with exciting new cosmetics.

