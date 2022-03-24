Where to find the Armored Battle bus in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The Armored Battle Bus is finally available in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. Loopers had to head to the local funding station to unlock the vehicle, and surprisingly, they've completed the job in just four days.

The Armored Battle Bus is one of the most powerful vehicles in the history of Epic Games' battle royale title. It can carry several players together, and squads can make the most out of the weapons implanted in it.

Here's the location of the Armored Battle Bus in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Location of the Armored Battle Bus in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Players had to visit the funding station at The Sanctuary POI to unlock the Armored Battle Bus. Hence, it is no surprise that they can now get the vehicle from the same location.

The Armored Battle Bus at the Sanctuary is here, gameplay via @NotPaloleaks The Armored Battle Bus at the Sanctuary is here, gameplay via @NotPaloleakshttps://t.co/RKIegXnou5

The Armored Battle Bus spawns in The Sanctuary POI, and its exact location has been marked in the image below.

Location of the Armored Battle Bus on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 map (Image via Epic Games)

As of now, this is the only location from where loopers can access the Armored Battle bus. It is evident that the vehicle is excessively powerful, and having more than one such vehicle in the game could have a disastrous impact on the meta.

Players are already causing chaos with Cow Catchers and Tanks in the final circles, and a Battle Bus loaded with turrets and cannons will be a nightmare for any opponent.

GMatrixGames @GMatrixGames When boosting with the Armored Battle Bus, it plays a sick beat lol When boosting with the Armored Battle Bus, it plays a sick beat lol https://t.co/MGyRfVYPKT

Armored Battle Bus in Fortnite is over-powered

The Armored Battle Bus can carry a total of seven players at once. It has a built-in Cow Catcher vehicle mod that can destroy any building, structure, tree, or object just by touching it.

Moreover, the roof of the Battle Bus is equipped with Turrets and Cannons that can be used to shoot other enemies and vehicles. Last but not least, it has Chonker's Tires that are great for driving in any terrain.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Right away you can begin to fund the Armored Battle Bus



The Armored Battle Bus is a Battle Bus that’s… ready for battle. This intimidating metallic machine has just about all the fixins: Chonkers tires, a Cow Catcher for extra ramming power, and a Light and Heavy Turret. Right away you can begin to fund the Armored Battle BusThe Armored Battle Bus is a Battle Bus that’s… ready for battle. This intimidating metallic machine has just about all the fixins: Chonkers tires, a Cow Catcher for extra ramming power, and a Light and Heavy Turret. https://t.co/IqpRKkbTV8

In a recent video, SypherPK and his squadmates proved that the latest vehicle in Chapter 3 Season 2, was knowingly built to cause destruction.

The upcoming Anvil Rocket Launcher seems to be the only counter to explosive vehicles. At the moment, players are struggling to keep up with opponents that get access to Tanks or Armored Battle Buses before them.

All in all, Chapter 3 Season 2, has been a massive hit among loopers. Despite the removal of building mechanics, players have a ton of new features to explore, and future updates are expected to bring in even better content.

