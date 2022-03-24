6 Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 weapons that are overpowered

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is here, and along with it, several new changes. There are a few new locations, characters, challenges, and weapons. The loot pool hasn't undergone as drastic a change as last season, but there are still a few new guns.

There is a fairly diverse amount of weapons available to players, and naturally, some are better than others. The gap is pretty wide for a few of them as they are fairly overpowered. Here are a few examples of that:

Most overpowered weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

6) Turrets

Turrets have made their way back into the game once more. They're not as prominent and are pretty sparse, but they're still pretty overpowered. There is still a cooldown, but the firing rate and damage per second are so good that it almost doesn't matter.

5) Combat SMG

The Combat SMG is the best submachine gun that Fortnite has seen in a while. The difference between it and the Stinger SMG is staggering. Without building, this gun is almost an automatic kill if players can correctly aim for just a second or two. Not many weapons are better than this one.

4) Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle

The Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle returned this season and has been buffed. It was already a pretty good gun, and now it's just overpowered. The range, thermal scope, damage, and firing rate are excellent. It won't be surprising if it gets nerfed back to normal at some point.

3) Boom Sniper Rifle

The Boom Sniper Rifle is arguably the best long-range weapon in Fortnite history. Yes, it's Exotic, so it's hard to come by, but that doesn't make it less overpowered. While a headshot to someone with this won't kill them, it allows Fortnite players more freedom and requires less precision, which is much easier to handle.

2) Slone's Burst Assault Rifle

Slone's Burst Assault Rifle is another returning weapon, and it's just as overpowered as it was before. There are three Mythics available this season, and this one is arguably the best. It's also arguably the best Assault Rifle by a wide margin, so it's pretty overpowered.

1) Tanks

Tanks are one of the most overpowered things that have ever been in the game. They have a massive amount of health and can be repaired with a repair torch.

They deal tons of damage with their missiles and also include semi-automatic guns. They destroy everything in their way and can drive in water. The amount of advantages they provide is insane.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

