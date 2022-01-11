4 effective ways to counter the broken SMG meta in Fortnite Chapter 3 (& destroy spammers)

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has taken an interesting turn ever since players realized how broken the SMGs are in the game. The community has been divided between the weapons with a few petitions running around asking Epic Games to nerf the SMGs.

Andy @AndyFNN Every Fortnite Pro want to nerf this gun! Spam „Nerf Smg” !!! Every Fortnite Pro want to nerf this gun! Spam „Nerf Smg” !!!💪 https://t.co/CwSRtTDQSR

Several pro and skilled players in Fortnite are getting irritated by the SMG spam and believe this is one of the worst metas to exist in the game. As of now, there is no need to try hard in every match in order to survive. Spraying and praying in the right direction with SMGs in Fortnite Chapter 3 is currently doing the magic.

Ast3roidPlum @AsteroidPlum569 Bro fortnite needs to nurf the stinger smg. The new f*cking spam meta is getting old quite fast Bro fortnite needs to nurf the stinger smg. The new f*cking spam meta is getting old quite fast

SMGs are melting through builds easily and Fortnite players are finding it tough to counter SMG spammers in every Battle Royale match. Also overusing the meta makes the game boring for everybody.

Easy tips to counter SMG spammers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

1) Keep your distance

The best way to go up against SMG spammers is to keep the distance and exploit the bullet velocity drop. Long range fights with an SMG are typically tough and players can carefully select their fights if they keep their distance.

The MK-Seven assault rifle can be an appropriate counter to shoot from a distance as players can aim down sights with it, therefore increasing their accuracy down range.

2) Never start second in a spam battle

If players are getting spammed by an SMG warrior, it is best to focus on the defense first and build walls to protect their position. With such a high fire-rate and fast time to kill, players will not survive if they begin spamming second in a fight. Rework the position, strategize and eliminate.

3) Have at least two or more builds to shield the spam

The Stinger SMG is capable of melting builds but it is still the only defense for players to survive against the annoying meta. Veterans should have at least two builds between them and the spammer so that the bullets cannot come through while they edit their way out.

4) Be patient and have full control of all the builds around you

Most spammers are desperate to secure kills and will keep spamming incessantly until they get the kill. Secure yourself with a box with all the pieces under your control.

Be patient late in the game and do not shy away from building defenses as they will pay out in the end.

