The king of scoped Fortnite weapons is returning with unreal buffs

Chapter 3 Season 1 of Fortnite might be bringing back a weapon in the game that was vaulted way back in 2019. Based on new leaks, the Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle is coming back to the game and it has been given a huge buff.

Chapter 3 saw the introduction of the MK2 assault rifle which allows players to ADS with a red-dot sight on it. With the re-introduction of the scoped thermal AR, Epic Games might be hinting towards a scoped meta, something the game has not seen in its five years of launch.

✏LMGCAF★Caribbean Fortnite Leaks✏ (🎂27 days🥳) @caribbeanyanke1 All these upcoming things are hinting more & more towards an IO & Seven war season, you can't tell me otherwise..



- Tank Vehicle

- Tactical Sprinting

- Tactical Overshield

- Clamber (Parkou/Climbing)

- Unreleased Mythic Thermal AR

Apart from the ability to eliminate enemies, the thermal AR can also help players find loot boxes and supply drops in a match. The thermal feature highlights all these elements across the map, making it easier for players to traverse across perilous terrain.

Thermal Scoped AR has been given a significant buff in Fortnite Chapter 3

Popular Fortnite leaker Hypex has posted that the Thermal scoped AR is coming to the game soon but the release date of the weapon is yet to be confirmed. It will in all probability be added to the game as part of the next significant update.

This can be confirmed as Hypex has mentioned that a new POI will be added to the map and will be connected to this upcoming weapon.

HYPEX @HYPEX Upcoming "Mythic Thermal AR" Weapon Stats:



- 39 Body/Builds Damage & 78 Headshot

- Clip Size: 15 & Reload Time 2s

- Firie Rate: 1.8 (70 DPS)



The stats for the upcoming thermal scoped AR appear to be buffed when compared to the vaulted version from 2019. Body damage will be 38 and it will be the same for the builds.

However, players will be able to hit a buffed 78 damage with headshots. The fire rate remains unchanged at 1.8s but the reload time has been marginally lowered. The mythic variant of the weapon is expected to be launched in the game.

These buffs might help the AR find a spot in the spam meta that is currently on in Fortnite.

Further intel on the weapon's launch in Chapter 3 can be expected as soon as more content from the upcoming update is revealed.

