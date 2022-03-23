Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Mythic weapons: All NPCs and their locations

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 saw the unfortunate vaulting of a fan favorite Mythic weapon, the Spider-Man Web Shooters. This was met with an outcry, but it makes sense since Spider-Man is no longer a part of the season (though Mary Jane is said to sell the item once she arrives on the map).

That leaves a glaring hole for Mythic weapons, but a few Mythics available. Three Fortnite NPCs currently have Mythic weapons, but they're pretty tricky to obtain. Here are the locations for all three and how to get their guns.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season: How to get all three Mythic weapons

1) Huntmaster Saber's Thermal Rifle

Huntmaster Saber has a Mythic Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle. That gun has been unvaulted for this season and buffed, so one can imagine how strong the Mythic version is.

XTigerHyperX @XTigerHyperX2 Huntmaster Saber is currently set to be an NPC so don't expect it to be a skin before the next few patches Huntmaster Saber is currently set to be an NPC so don't expect it to be a skin before the next few patches https://t.co/t0rVW96WUL

Huntmaster Saber can be found in the airship above Command Cavern, the new and improved Covert Canyon. There, players can find him and kill him for the weapon. Unfortunately, that's much easier said than done.

This boss can teleport and has a damaging spin attack similar to Wolverine from Chapter 2 Season 4 (who will be returning this season). Once he's been eliminated, players can collect the Mythic weapon.

2) Gunnar's Stinger SMG

This gun and NPC are both returning from Chapter 3 Season 1. Inside Command Cavern, Gunnar can be found just like he could last season. He's a challenge to defeat, too.

Gunnar stays in the same place this season (Image via Epic Games)

He has a lot of health and shield and has grenades and a melee attack that makes him very formidable. Command Canyon is a reasonably popular landing spot, so there will be other enemies to worry about. Once Gunnar is eliminated, he will drop his Mythic weapon.

3) Doctor Slone's Burst Assault Rifle

This is a returning Mythic as Slone returns to the map after a brief hiatus. She is found in The Fortress, a new POI just outside of Command Cavern. Players will arguably have the most challenging time defeating her.

Slone can spawn clones, so gamers will need to make sure they damage the original before the clones spawn. If they do, they'll be able to tell which one is real and defeat that one, thus eliminating all the clones simultaneously.

After she's dead, her Mythic will be waiting for Fortnite players.

