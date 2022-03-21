Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 NPC locations: Full list of all 24 characters on the islands

For those who have managed to squeeze past through the long queue times, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has a lot of new things on offer. From new map locations weapons to NPCs, Epic Games has added a ton of things to keep the story rolling.

As is customary with every new season, several new and unique NPCs have arrived on the Chapter 3 island either to lend a hand to the Seven or the IO during this all-out war. For those looking to meet all these new NPCs, here's a compilation of all NPCs and their respective locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

List of every new NPC and their locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The new season has brought a total of 24 new faces to the island and even brings Season 1 characters like Jonesy The First to the mix. Here are all the NPCs and their respective locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2:

The Origin : Northwest of Sanctuary. Between the two Outpost buildings.

: Northwest of Sanctuary. Between the two Outpost buildings. The Imagined : The Imagined can be found in Seven Outpost 3, 4, and 5

: The Imagined can be found in Seven Outpost 3, 4, and 5 The Visitor : The NPC can be found on the large island on the East shore

: The NPC can be found on the large island on the East shore The Scientist : Around the bus garage in Synapse Station.

: Around the bus garage in Synapse Station. Agent Jones : Found in one of the Seven Outposts

: Found in one of the Seven Outposts The Foundation : The Foundation can be found walking through the center of Sanctuary

: The Foundation can be found walking through the center of Sanctuary Bunker Jones : Can be found in The Joneses.

: Can be found in The Joneses. Ludwig : South of The Joneses.

: South of The Joneses. Brainiac : Can be found walking on a dirt track that goes west of the Joneses to the west of Sanctuary

: Can be found walking on a dirt track that goes west of the Joneses to the west of Sanctuary Mullet Marauder : North side of The Joneses

: North side of The Joneses Jonesy The First : Center of The Joneses.

: Center of The Joneses. Cuddle Team Leader : North of Camp Cuddle, on the first floor of the pink-roof home.

: North of Camp Cuddle, on the first floor of the pink-roof home. Metal Team Leader : Found in one of the log cabins at the center of Camp Cuddle.

: Found in one of the log cabins at the center of Camp Cuddle. Cuddlepool : Can be found in Camp Cuddle.

: Can be found in Camp Cuddle. Quackling : Can be found in Camp Cuddle.

: Can be found in Camp Cuddle. Guaco : North side of Greasy Grove.

: North side of Greasy Grove. Lil Whip: Southside of Coney Crossroads

Southside of Coney Crossroads Bao Bros : Found inside of the motel placed on the south side of Condo Canyon.

: Found inside of the motel placed on the south side of Condo Canyon. Tomatohead : On the third floor, in the tower nearest to Tilted Tower’s soccer field.

: On the third floor, in the tower nearest to Tilted Tower’s soccer field. Mancake : On the left side of Rocky Reels.

: On the left side of Rocky Reels. Peely: Can be found in The Daily Bugle.

Can be found in The Daily Bugle. Gunnar : Inside of Command Cavern.

: Inside of Command Cavern. Huntmaster Saber : Inside of the IO Airship above Command Cavern.

: Inside of the IO Airship above Command Cavern. Slone: Doctor Slone can be found inside the front of the drill at The Fortress.

PACOCOR__Fortnite 🐊 @PACOCORrrr



• The last one is an NPC.



#Fortnite All non-encrypted costumes added in v20.00 Season 2 - Chapter 3!• The last one is an NPC. All non-encrypted costumes added in v20.00 Season 2 - Chapter 3!• The last one is an NPC.#Fortnite https://t.co/ICDN8UBwlZ

These are all the NPCs that players can currently come across in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. There is a chance that the developers might add a few new ones as the season advances.

Edited by Danyal Arabi