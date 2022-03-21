Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 NPC locations: Full list of all 24 characters on the islands

For those who have managed to squeeze past through the long queue times, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has a lot of new things on offer. From new map locations weapons to NPCs, Epic Games has added a ton of things to keep the story rolling.
As is customary with every new season, several new and unique NPCs have arrived on the Chapter 3 island either to lend a hand to the Seven or the IO during this all-out war. For those looking to meet all these new NPCs, here's a compilation of all NPCs and their respective locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.
List of every new NPC and their locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2
The new season has brought a total of 24 new faces to the island and even brings Season 1 characters like Jonesy The First to the mix. Here are all the NPCs and their respective locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2:
- The Origin: Northwest of Sanctuary. Between the two Outpost buildings.
- The Imagined: The Imagined can be found in Seven Outpost 3, 4, and 5
- The Visitor: The NPC can be found on the large island on the East shore
- The Scientist: Around the bus garage in Synapse Station.
- Agent Jones: Found in one of the Seven Outposts
- The Foundation: The Foundation can be found walking through the center of Sanctuary
- Bunker Jones: Can be found in The Joneses.
- Ludwig: South of The Joneses.
- Brainiac: Can be found walking on a dirt track that goes west of the Joneses to the west of Sanctuary
- Mullet Marauder: North side of The Joneses
- Jonesy The First: Center of The Joneses.
- Cuddle Team Leader: North of Camp Cuddle, on the first floor of the pink-roof home.
- Metal Team Leader: Found in one of the log cabins at the center of Camp Cuddle.
- Cuddlepool: Can be found in Camp Cuddle.
- Quackling: Can be found in Camp Cuddle.
- Guaco: North side of Greasy Grove.
- Lil Whip: Southside of Coney Crossroads
- Bao Bros: Found inside of the motel placed on the south side of Condo Canyon.
- Tomatohead: On the third floor, in the tower nearest to Tilted Tower’s soccer field.
- Mancake: On the left side of Rocky Reels.
- Peely: Can be found in The Daily Bugle.
- Gunnar: Inside of Command Cavern.
- Huntmaster Saber: Inside of the IO Airship above Command Cavern.
- Slone: Doctor Slone can be found inside the front of the drill at The Fortress.
These are all the NPCs that players can currently come across in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. There is a chance that the developers might add a few new ones as the season advances.