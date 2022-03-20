Spider-Man's Web-Shooters vaulted ahead of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 launch, fans lose their minds

Earlier today, Epic Games dropped Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance, sending fans into a massive frenzy. The season comes loaded with several new items, characters, and weapons. Unfortunately, this cannot make up for the loss of Spider-Man's Web-Shooters.

With Chapter 3's arrival, the Web-Shooters became an instant hit with the players. Even after significant nerfs in the competitive playlist, it still remains a popular item among players.

Many had already forecast the consequences of the vaulting of these fan-favorite Web-Shooters. However, it seems like the departure of this item has left fans devastated.

Players react as Fortnite vaults Spider-Man's Web-Shooters

Epic Games had announced a long time ago that the Mythic Web-Shooters are only going to be a part of Chapter 3 Season 1, following which they will be vaulted. However, this remained a tough pill to swallow for players until the day finally came.

After all the fun players had while swinging around the island and grabbing items, the good days came to an end. Naturally, players took to Twitter to express their disappointment and heartbreak.

Even professional players and content creators joined in mourning the loss of the popular item.

Viggo Backman @BackmanViggo @FortniteBR I LOVED IT SO MUCH I LOVED IT SO MUCH I LOVED IT SO MUCH I LOVED IT SO MUCH I LOVED IT SO MUCH I LOVED IT SO MUCH I LOVED IT SO MUCH I LOVED IT SO MUCH I LOVED IT SO MUCH I LOVED IT SO MUCH I LOVED IT SO MUCH I LOVED IT SO MUCH I LOVED IT SO MUCH I LOVED IT SO MUCH @FortniteBR I LOVED IT SO MUCH I LOVED IT SO MUCH I LOVED IT SO MUCH I LOVED IT SO MUCH I LOVED IT SO MUCH I LOVED IT SO MUCH I LOVED IT SO MUCH I LOVED IT SO MUCH I LOVED IT SO MUCH I LOVED IT SO MUCH I LOVED IT SO MUCH I LOVED IT SO MUCH I LOVED IT SO MUCH I LOVED IT SO MUCH

Nathan Prothero @ProtheroNathan1 @FortniteANZ How dare Epic get rid of Web Shooters. Greatest mobility item to be released in fortnite and now it’s GONE. @FortniteANZ How dare Epic get rid of Web Shooters. Greatest mobility item to be released in fortnite and now it’s GONE.

AshlyTheBagle @AshlyTheBagle Gonna miss the web shooters in Fortnite Gonna miss the web shooters in Fortnite https://t.co/wYKTu1rlmD

Amidst the barrage of memes and tweets bidding farewell to Fortnite Spider-Man Web-Shooters, players realized that the game had lost an important mobility item. However, there have been several mobility updates, as well as new vehicles like tanks and helicopters in the new season. While Web-Shooters remain irreplaceable, new items and mechanics might keep the game interesting.

All new movement mechanics and vehicles in Chapter 3 Season 2

The departure of Spider-Man's Web-Shooters might have upset fans, but Epic Games clearly has other plans in mind. In the battle between the IO and Seven, tanks, choppers, and even blimps have arrived on the island, with no room for webs.

Players can now parkour from one building to another and climb higher structures after jumping. Sliding and sprinting have also received significant changes as Fortnite Resistance takes the battle royale experience to a whole new level.

Meanwhile, fans can only hope that Epic Games unvaults the Spider-Man Web-Shooters in a later season so they can enjoy the feeling of web-slinging once again.

Edited by Danyal Arabi