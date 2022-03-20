Everything new in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: Parkour mechanics, drivable tanks, helicopters, and more

The IO has finally arrived on the 'flipside' in Fortnite as Dr. Slone manages to drill her troops through.

One can guess that the lack of teasers from Epic Games certainly has to be the calm before a massive storm, and that storm has now arrived. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 dropped earlier today, and it comes with fresh new characters, items, and gameplay.

The new season trailer is full of hints and leaks about everything new that is coming to the island. Right from the moment the IO drilled through to the flipside, things started getting interesting.

As The Seven face off against the IO in Chapter 3 Season 2, players will see some heavy artillery and tactics from both sides that will change the way the game is played.

Tanks and helicopters join the battle in Fortnite Resistance

In the trailer, players can see forces from both sides arriving on the battleground in tanks, indicating that players will be able to drive and shoot from tanks in the battle royale title as well.

Players will also see new helicopters spawn on the island, which they can use to fly across the map. These might also be equipped with weapons for air-to-surface combat, taking the battle royale experience to a whole new level.

All-new weapons in Chapter 3 Season 2

Epic Games is finally making up for the lack of a powerful shotgun. Leaks suggest that the all-new "single barrel break action" shotgun will be a one-shot close-range weapon. This will certainly fill the hole left by the pumps in the weapon meta.

HYPEX @HYPEX THERE'S AN UPCOMING "new single barrel break action" SHOTGUN!! THERE'S AN UPCOMING "new single barrel break action" SHOTGUN!!

Apart from the new shotgun, there are rumors of a new Thermal AR, an AUG with a red-dot sight, and a new assault rifle.

HYPEX @HYPEX SPOTTED WEAPONS IN SEASON 2:



- Pump Shotgun

- Heavy Sniper

- Aug

- New AR

- New Thermal AR SPOTTED WEAPONS IN SEASON 2:- Pump Shotgun- Heavy Sniper- Aug- New AR- New Thermal AR https://t.co/938ErOGC9w

Another interesting addition to the loot pool in Chapter 2 Season 3, is the Homing Launcher. Players now have a missile launcher that locks on to vehicles and is already bringing back nostalgia from the guided missiles.

HYPEX @HYPEX HOMING LAUNCHER, LOCKS ONTO VEHICLES! (according to the files) HOMING LAUNCHER, LOCKS ONTO VEHICLES! (according to the files) https://t.co/CKKCvZ9eyA

If new weapons are not enough, Epic Games is also bringing the air-strike item back to the game with some much-needed balance changes.

HYPEX @HYPEX AIR STRIKES WILL RETURN, NEW STATS:



- Builds/Buildings Damage changed from 200 to 400

- Players Damage changed from 75 to 60

- New Vehicles Damage: 240

- Rockets speed increased

- Rockets amount reduced from 30 to 20

- Range slightly increased AIR STRIKES WILL RETURN, NEW STATS:- Builds/Buildings Damage changed from 200 to 400- Players Damage changed from 75 to 60 - New Vehicles Damage: 240- Rockets speed increased- Rockets amount reduced from 30 to 20- Range slightly increased https://t.co/s2H0MDO1yK

Jump across building using parkour in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Epic Games has outdone itself yet again. On top of the new weapons, vehicles, and characters, there are several movement mechanic changes in the new season as well. Following the introduction of sliding in Season 1, players will now be able to climb walls using parkour mechanics.

Parkour in Fortnite will also help in jumping from one building to another. Players can also jump and climb across platforms, items, or even builds, shaking up how the game is played.

It also seems like tactical sprinting will receive new changes as players can now auto-open doors while tactical sprinting and might also be able to do boosted jumps.

HYPEX @HYPEX Tactical Sprinting related things:



- Acceleration

- Door Bash Launch Player

- Energy Draining

- Energy Fully Drained

- Boosted Jump Tactical Sprinting related things:- Acceleration- Door Bash Launch Player- Energy Draining- Energy Fully Drained- Boosted Jump

Funding stations return in Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance

The War Effort vote from Chapter 2 Season 8 was a big hit among players. Unfortunately, it ended as the previous chapter came to a close. However, Epic Games has resolved to bring it back, and this time, there are some interesting items in the mix.

HYPEX @HYPEX



- Combat AR vs Red-Dot AR

- Bubble Shield vs Balloons

- Boogie Bomb vs Rift-To-Go

- Cow Catcher Vehicle Mod (Seen in the trailer)

- Seven's Turrets vs Seven's Anti-Vehicle Turrets UPCOMING FUNDING STATIONS (via @ralisdumb ):- Combat AR vs Red-Dot AR- Bubble Shield vs Balloons- Boogie Bomb vs Rift-To-Go- Cow Catcher Vehicle Mod (Seen in the trailer)- Seven's Turrets vs Seven's Anti-Vehicle Turrets UPCOMING FUNDING STATIONS (via @ralisdumb):- Combat AR vs Red-Dot AR- Bubble Shield vs Balloons- Boogie Bomb vs Rift-To-Go- Cow Catcher Vehicle Mod (Seen in the trailer)- Seven's Turrets vs Seven's Anti-Vehicle Turrets https://t.co/YowpgKYAZm

The choices are really tough, but there are a lot of fun options to choose from. After the Boogie Bomb missed out on making another appearance in Chapter 2 Season 8, players might finally have some fun with it in the new season.

Overall, Epic Games has ensured that the hype around the new season continues. With all the new characters, items, and weapons, Fortnite Resistance is certainly going to be a hit among players.

Edited by Danyal Arabi