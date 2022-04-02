5 easiest ways to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 certainly has an amazing Battle Pass with incredible skins like Dr. Strange, The Origin, and more. Currently, there are only two ways to unlock these skins. Loopers can either buy the entire Battle Pass, which will cost them a fortune, or they can rely on the in-game XP system.

Fortunately, Fortnite now provides ample opportunities for players to earn XP. They can complete quests and milestones, play LTMs, or use Creative Mode. On that note, these are the five easiest ways to gain XP in Chapter 3 Season 2.

How to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

1) Imposters LTM

Amidst all the Among Us hype, the Imposters LTM was released back in Chapter 2 Season 7. Ever since then, loopers have relied on it to get massive amounts of XP.

As Agents, the goal should be to complete as many tasks as possible before getting eliminated. Naturally, for Imposters, the aim is to eliminate every agent as quickly as possible. It is important not to rage quit these games, because being a part of the winning team also provides XP.

Furthermore, a game in Imposters mode is shorter than a standard Battle Royale match, which is why it is highly recommended for grinding XP.

2) Creative Mode

Another game mode that is great for farming XP is Creative. Even if we do not take the glitches into consideration, Creative can still help loopers receive tons of XP. There are a plethora of maps based on modes like Team Deathmatch, where every kill grants XP.

Moreover, XP glitches have now become more prominent than ever. Creators intentionally add hidden buttons that players can access to get thousands or even millions of XP within seconds.

Having said that, several loopers often criticize the usage of XP glitches because it has ruined the importance of the Quests and Milestones system.

3) Milestones

The 19 Milestone challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 have 20 stages each. Completing each stage grants 7k XP, implying that loopers can get over 2.6 million XP by simply completing the Milestone challenges.

Taking a break from the usual Battle Royale games and dedicating a few days to completing some Milestones can certainly be worth the effort.

HumblePig25 🇺🇦 @HPig25 To get to level 200 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 you need exactly 15 Million XP!



If you complete all of your milestones you can get 2.52 Mil with the bonus goals another 300,000!



If you complete all Season challenges you can get 1.4 Mil with bonus goals another 1.2 Mil To get to level 200 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 you need exactly 15 Million XP!If you complete all of your milestones you can get 2.52 Mil with the bonus goals another 300,000!If you complete all Season challenges you can get 1.4 Mil with bonus goals another 1.2 Mil

4) Daily Quests

Daily Quests are definitely the most underrated method of getting XP in Fortnite. By completing just three simple tasks every day, loopers can accumulate 48,000 XP.

The season will last for 11 weeks (77 days), meaning that over 3.6 million XP can be earned from the Daily Quests alone.

HumblePig25 🇺🇦 @HPig25



Altogether that is 9,020,000, You still need just under 6 Million XP from Boot Camp quests, extra challenges throughout the season, base XP from the game, Creative and STW!



It is easy to level up! If you complete your 3 daily challenges every day you can get 3.6 Mil!Altogether that is 9,020,000, You still need just under 6 Million XP from Boot Camp quests, extra challenges throughout the season, base XP from the game, Creative and STW!It is easy to level up! If you complete your 3 daily challenges every day you can get 3.6 Mil!Altogether that is 9,020,000, You still need just under 6 Million XP from Boot Camp quests, extra challenges throughout the season, base XP from the game, Creative and STW!It is easy to level up! 👍

5) Tactics to get more XP in every game

Apart from the aforementioned straightforward sources of XP, there are many indirect sources as well. For instance, just playing the game, getting kills, exploring landmarks and POIs, driving vehicles, and other activities also hand out XP.

Hence, players can incorporate habits like using tanks, completing bounties, spending gold, and using vending machines, among others, to get the maximum amount of XP from each game they play.

The XP from these activities might seem minimal, but if players turn them into a habit, the overall output by the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will be enormous.

All in all, the XP progression in the latest Fortnite season doesn't seem too hard. With a consistent routine, loopers will be able to easily reach Level 200 and unlock their favorite skins.

