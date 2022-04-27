Sanchovies gets unbanned just to be banned again within a few hours

Twitch streamer Karim "Sanchovies" was handed his first-ever ban from the live-streaming platform on April 20, 2022.

Earlier today, the League of Legends streamer was unbanned after six days and 13 hours, only to get banned yet again four hours later.

The streaming community was puzzled and questioned Twitch's working methods concerning banning and unbanning various streaming personalities on the platform.

Sanchovies banned for the second time on Twitch

In the first update posted by the automated Twitter account StreamerBans, fans were elated to see that Sanch had been unbanned from the platform after six long days.

The streamer himself replied to the automated thread by updating his fans that he had gotten a new haircut specifically for his first stream.

Fans celebrated the streamer's return on Twitch.

Redditors thought that his TwitLonger apology worked.

However, the celebrations came to an end when Twitch banned the League of Legends content creator for the second time. After four hours of being unbanned from the purple platform, the ban was handed back to him.

The streamer was himself confused about this and questioned Twitch by saying:

Fans had a similar reaction. Many questioned Twitch and asked for a reason for Sanchovies' second suspension.

A Twitter user confirmed that Sanch's ban was indefinite, but he was still a partnered streamer.

Redditors discussed the subject matter by saying that Twitch has been acting weirdly for the past few months.

Why was Sanchovies banned on Twitch?

The Canadian content creator was hit with a ban on April 2022. Initially, the streamer said that he did not care about his suspension from the livestreaming platform but subsequently apologized for his actions through TwitLonger.

His suspension revolved around him threatening to bomb his ISP (internet service provider). Looking at the severity of the streamer's stance, Twitch permanently banned him from the platform.

Sanchovies released a 438-word-long TwitLonger statement where he apologized for his actions and provided context for it.

According to him:

"On the 20th of April, my Twitch account was suspended right after my stream. It was a short one, around 30 minutes. I couldn't stream any longer because my internet was giving me a hard time. I've been dealing with internet problems for as long as I can remember, and in an outburst of frustration I said something reallllllly stupid towards the end of the stream, threatening to bomb my ISP's headquarters."

He stated that his threat to bomb his ISP was an inside joke that has been going on within his community:

"This had been something of an inside joke within my channel for years, but what I said was super irresponsible as somebody with a considerably large audience. I apologize for that. It was an awful, awful joke to make and it'll never happen again. I am truly sorry and I totally understand Twitch's decision to enforce the policy I violated."

He also revealed why he deleted his "don't care" tweet. He felt that his first ban would be a short and temporary suspension, but when it was made clear that he had been permanently banned from the platform, Sanchovies deleted his first tweet:

The Twitch streamer was apologetic and sought a second chance on the live-streaming platform in the concluding remarks.

"The past few months have been very hard for me, but I need to learn to control my emotions better and be careful with the things that I say. And I definitely have learned my lesson. I am really, really sorry, and hope I will be given a second chance."

Sanchovies is a well-known Twitch personality who focuses his content around League of Legends.

