League of Legends streamer Sanchovies apologizes after receiving permaban from Twitch

Karim Sanchovies, a well-known League of Legends streamer, recently received a permaban on Twitch. Sanchovies allegedly received a ban because he made a bomb threat against his internet service provider.
Shortly after his stream, the Twitter account StreamerBan announced his suspension from the platform. Sanch retweeted the same (now-deleted) only to let people know that he didn't really care about it. However, unfortunately, the earlier temporary suspension turned into a permanent ban.
Interestingly, however, explaining his side of the story, the Canadian streamer posted a Twitlonger regarding his recent permaban and even apologized to the viewers for his early behavior. He went on to address his previous tweet, wherein he briefly explained the entire situation and how the remark was a sudden outburst of frustration and nothing else.
Sanchovies apologizes after receiving permaban on Twitch
Sanchovies' attitude towards the ban received tons of criticism, which led to him getting permanently banned from the purple platform. After getting permaenetly banned on Twitch, the Canadian streamer went on to address his side of the story via Twitlonger.
"I've been dealing with internet problems for as long as I can remember, and in an outburst of frustration I said something reallllllly stupid towards the end of the stream, threatening to bomb my ISP's headquarters."
He continued further, saying:
"This had been something of an inside joke within my channel for years, but what I said was super irresponsible as somebody with a considerably large audience. I apologize for that. It was an awful, awful joke to make and it'll never happen again. I am truly sorry and I totally understand Twitch's decision to enforce the policy I violated."
Sanchovies also spoke about his first tweet. He mentioned that he did not realise the gravity of the situation and thought it would be a short ban, especially since it was his first one in about four years of streaming on Twitch.
"I would also like to address my previous tweet. In response to my ban, I immediately tweeted that I did not care, as I thought it was just going to be a short ban of a few days at most, considering I'd never been banned before in my ~4 years of streaming."
He continued further and said:
"After logging into the Twitch appeal portal and speaking with my partner manager, I found out that the situation was a lot more serious than I thought, and that my suspension was indefinite."
Speaking further about his streaming journey, Sanchovies highlighted his struggles and how losing such a supportive community is almost traumatizing. He wrote:
"I have dedicated my life to streaming on Twitch. And to me, it means everything. I’ve put in multiple 270+ streaming hour months to get where I am, and built a lovely community of funny, sweet people that care about me and enjoy the same humor, music, and passions as me along the way. I was able to quit a job that I hated to pursue streaming full-time."
Sanchjovies issued a public apology for his behavior and even pledged a second chance, saying:
"And I definitely have learned my lesson. I am really, really sorry, and hope I will be given a second chance."
Fans react to Sanchovies' Twitlonger explanation
As expected, the long explanation, and especially the public apology. elicited tons of reactions from fans. Evdiently, the majority of his fans are supporting him in this difficult time.
Twitch is notorious for handing out bans to its streamers. Notably, the purple platform is one of the biggest streaming giants today that represents a safe place wherein online content creators and streamers showcase their talent, interest, and passion within the community.
From stunning body painting to cooking to video game streams, Twitch has seen it all. Millions and millions of streamers steam on Twitch every single day.
As a massive global hub that can be accessed easily, there is an ever-growing threat of spreading misinformation, adult content, inappropriate behavior, and general threats on the platform that can cause intense damage to other users. And that's what Twitch staff plan to combat with the platform's policies and regulations.