League of Legends streamer Sanchovies apologizes after receiving permaban from Twitch

Karim Sanchovies, a well-known League of Legends streamer, recently received a permaban on Twitch. Sanchovies allegedly received a ban because he made a bomb threat against his internet service provider.

Shortly after his stream, the Twitter account StreamerBan announced his suspension from the platform. Sanch retweeted the same (now-deleted) only to let people know that he didn't really care about it. However, unfortunately, the earlier temporary suspension turned into a permanent ban.

Interestingly, however, explaining his side of the story, the Canadian streamer posted a Twitlonger regarding his recent permaban and even apologized to the viewers for his early behavior. He went on to address his previous tweet, wherein he briefly explained the entire situation and how the remark was a sudden outburst of frustration and nothing else.

Sanchovies apologizes after receiving permaban on Twitch

Sanchovies' attitude towards the ban received tons of criticism, which led to him getting permanently banned from the purple platform. After getting permaenetly banned on Twitch, the Canadian streamer went on to address his side of the story via Twitlonger.

"I've been dealing with internet problems for as long as I can remember, and in an outburst of frustration I said something reallllllly stupid towards the end of the stream, threatening to bomb my ISP's headquarters."

He continued further, saying:

"This had been something of an inside joke within my channel for years, but what I said was super irresponsible as somebody with a considerably large audience. I apologize for that. It was an awful, awful joke to make and it'll never happen again. I am truly sorry and I totally understand Twitch's decision to enforce the policy I violated."

Sanchovies also spoke about his first tweet. He mentioned that he did not realise the gravity of the situation and thought it would be a short ban, especially since it was his first one in about four years of streaming on Twitch.

"I would also like to address my previous tweet. In response to my ban, I immediately tweeted that I did not care, as I thought it was just going to be a short ban of a few days at most, considering I'd never been banned before in my ~4 years of streaming."

He continued further and said:

"After logging into the Twitch appeal portal and speaking with my partner manager, I found out that the situation was a lot more serious than I thought, and that my suspension was indefinite."

Speaking further about his streaming journey, Sanchovies highlighted his struggles and how losing such a supportive community is almost traumatizing. He wrote:

"I have dedicated my life to streaming on Twitch. And to me, it means everything. I’ve put in multiple 270+ streaming hour months to get where I am, and built a lovely community of funny, sweet people that care about me and enjoy the same humor, music, and passions as me along the way. I was able to quit a job that I hated to pursue streaming full-time."

Sanchjovies issued a public apology for his behavior and even pledged a second chance, saying:

"And I definitely have learned my lesson. I am really, really sorry, and hope I will be given a second chance."

Fans react to Sanchovies' Twitlonger explanation

As expected, the long explanation, and especially the public apology. elicited tons of reactions from fans. Evdiently, the majority of his fans are supporting him in this difficult time.

Arboleda @Arboleda_VAL @dannylu714 @Sanchovies Yea its kinda how it works. " Oh I said something stupid, first offense I'll be banned for a week, I don't care. O' the ban is forever? Was it really that serious? I guess it was, I know care " kinda how things work @dannylu714 @Sanchovies Yea its kinda how it works. " Oh I said something stupid, first offense I'll be banned for a week, I don't care. O' the ban is forever? Was it really that serious? I guess it was, I know care " kinda how things work

Indiefoxx✨ @indiefoxxlive 🥺 Not sure why you're banned but I'm sure you will be back soon if it's your first. Check your email u use to login twitch they usually send automated message with how many days the ban is and generic reason for it. Hope that helps. It's how I knew id b back @Sanchovies Free Sanch🥺 Not sure why you're banned but I'm sure you will be back soon if it's your first. Check your email u use to login twitch they usually send automated message with how many days the ban is and generic reason for it. Hope that helps. It's how I knew id b back @Sanchovies Free Sanch 💗🥺 Not sure why you're banned but I'm sure you will be back soon if it's your first. Check your email u use to login twitch they usually send automated message with how many days the ban is and generic reason for it. Hope that helps. It's how I knew id b back

fear @imfearman @Sanchovies funniest and kindest juicer on twitch who made a bad yoke (it was funny) #freesanch @Sanchovies funniest and kindest juicer on twitch who made a bad yoke (it was funny) #freesanch https://t.co/pij7kq1f9q

OblivionTU @OblivionTU @Sanchovies



no one actually thinks Ur gonna do something like that lol how we perma banning streamers (with no record) over clear jokes @Yisus Nah i get you gotta apologize for what U said for optics or whatever but man a joke like that is really not a big deal at all…no one actually thinks Ur gonna do something like that lol how we perma banning streamers (with no record) over clear jokes @Sanchovies @Yisus Nah i get you gotta apologize for what U said for optics or whatever but man a joke like that is really not a big deal at all… no one actually thinks Ur gonna do something like that lol how we perma banning streamers (with no record) over clear jokes

Josh_(Hachi) @StigmaXIII @Sanchovies An indefinite ban for what is a moment of frustration that most people deal with that meant no harm, poor from twitch if they dont revert this #FREESANCH @Sanchovies An indefinite ban for what is a moment of frustration that most people deal with that meant no harm, poor from twitch if they dont revert this #FREESANCH

Neel Raina @Raina_Neel @Sanchovies Of all the people on twitch, Sanchovies is one of the most stand up individuals there is. I still remember in twitch rivals when he was the only one with the balls to question why two alleged criminals were allowed to play in the tournament. I only have respect. @Sanchovies Of all the people on twitch, Sanchovies is one of the most stand up individuals there is. I still remember in twitch rivals when he was the only one with the balls to question why two alleged criminals were allowed to play in the tournament. I only have respect.

nick @NickichLoL @Sanchovies Please free my mans, he’s just a silly goofy guy 🥺🥺 @Sanchovies Please free my mans, he’s just a silly goofy guy 🥺🥺

💭 @ConnorEatsPants @Sanchovies wild that it was your first ban too. hope they reconsider @Sanchovies wild that it was your first ban too. hope they reconsider

DiscoDuck @DiscoDuck20 @Sanchovies i know you didnt mean ait chief you are amazing @Sanchovies i know you didnt mean ait chief you are amazing https://t.co/YzvEORlcGG

Gen.G Arnold @arnoldwh @Sanchovies Ah damn I hope for everyone’s sake that this works out. The mistake was stupid and out of character for you but know this apology comes from the heart. Good luck man. @Sanchovies Ah damn I hope for everyone’s sake that this works out. The mistake was stupid and out of character for you but know this apology comes from the heart. Good luck man.

Ahmedhossam @ahmedhossam420 @Sanchovies It's so weird when u see a streamer being loved by the community for years not having any problems just gets perma'd for 1 mistake whatever how bad it is it should never turn into an indefinite ban hope u will be back soon #FreeSanch @Sanchovies It's so weird when u see a streamer being loved by the community for years not having any problems just gets perma'd for 1 mistake whatever how bad it is it should never turn into an indefinite ban hope u will be back soon #FreeSanch

Twitch is notorious for handing out bans to its streamers. Notably, the purple platform is one of the biggest streaming giants today that represents a safe place wherein online content creators and streamers showcase their talent, interest, and passion within the community.

From stunning body painting to cooking to video game streams, Twitch has seen it all. Millions and millions of streamers steam on Twitch every single day.

As a massive global hub that can be accessed easily, there is an ever-growing threat of spreading misinformation, adult content, inappropriate behavior, and general threats on the platform that can cause intense damage to other users. And that's what Twitch staff plan to combat with the platform's policies and regulations.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan