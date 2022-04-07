"I'm completely wrong in that situation": IShowSpeed apologizes for sexist rant during Valorant game

YouTuber IShowSpeed recently caught the internet’s attention over a Valorant clip from a few months back, where he went on a sexist rant towards a female player. He has since been banned by Riot Games on all of their titles, and there was talk of a YouTube executive considering further action.

Since then, the YouTuber has apologized on Twitter for his previous actions.

IShowSpeed publishes an apology for his actions via Twitter

The content creator said that the viral clip was from a few months ago and revealed what was going on that day that ultimately made him such an angry and toxic player.

“I wasn’t having a good day, you know? I was getting a lot of racist text-to-speech, donations, a lot of people talking about my dead aunt that’s in the grave right now.”

However, IShowSpeed admitted that he was wrong for how he acted in that moment.

“I don’t want to make that no excuse, I’m wrong. Know what I’m saying? I’m not trying to justify. I don’t just bash on people for no reason, that’s where I’m coming from that.”

The YouTuber admitted they were at fault, though, and isn’t going to try and justify what he said to those other players.

“I’m not trying to justify it. I’m completely wrong in that situation right there. I’m young. Every situation I grow and I change. That is not me no more. I apologize to that girl ⁠— if that girl wants to hit me up and say anything, I’d love to hear her out.”

The YouTuber then took to his channel, saying that he might not be around for much longer, but he’s not going anywhere unless he’s permanently banned from the platform. Since the stream didn’t end out of nowhere, it’s safe to say he still has a home on YouTube.

Twitter responds to IShowSpeed’s apology with mixed results

There were various responses to the apology the YouTuber made, particularly from Adin Ross. He said it took guts to admit when someone had made a mistake and was proud of him for doing so.

adin @adinross @IShowSpeed @JakeSucky @Chen You’re good bro. You’re growing, and maturing, and realizing things .. becoming a better person. What you said was wrong and it takes balls to address it and admit it was wrong. Most people can’t lol, Proud of you brother @IShowSpeed @JakeSucky @Chen You’re good bro. You’re growing, and maturing, and realizing things .. becoming a better person. What you said was wrong and it takes balls to address it and admit it was wrong. Most people can’t lol, Proud of you brother ❤️

Asmongold also responded to the apology, admitting he’s said some dumb things when he was younger, but it was a solid apology. Whether or not the streamer changes it’s up to them.

Was the apology sincere? Speed's fans will just have to see for themselves (Image via Asmongold/Twitter)

This saw a reply from another viewer of IShowSpeed, who said he really hadn’t changed all that much, but he would like for that to happen.

Others think he’s only sorry because the clip caught fire on social media. One Twitter user highlighted another moment of bad behavior from the YouTuber.

HypeX also came out to show his support for IShowSpeed, saying that it was important that the streamer apologized for past mistakes and grew.

HYPEX @HYPEX @IShowSpeed @JakeSucky @Chen Everyone make mistakes, and you apologized for it and grown past it which is all that matters. Keep dominating! @IShowSpeed @JakeSucky @Chen Everyone make mistakes, and you apologized for it and grown past it which is all that matters. Keep dominating!

Not everyone was so supportive of the YouTuber, though, with some saying there was no excuse for how he acted in the viral clip.

R Owens @Darkwoulfe @IShowSpeed @JakeSucky @Chen I see people supporting you, but this is a trash apology and the platform should definitely kick you. This kind of abuse is never ok, or excusable. @IShowSpeed @JakeSucky @Chen I see people supporting you, but this is a trash apology and the platform should definitely kick you. This kind of abuse is never ok, or excusable.

LaRosé @LaRoseToy @IShowSpeed @JakeSucky idc how much money he makes this shit gone haunt him in adulthood. @Chen I feel like all of Speed's issues wouldn't happen or be public knowledge if his parents would just monitor his online activityidc how much money he makes this shit gone haunt him in adulthood. @IShowSpeed @JakeSucky @Chen I feel like all of Speed's issues wouldn't happen or be public knowledge if his parents would just monitor his online activity 😭 idc how much money he makes this shit gone haunt him in adulthood.

At this point, it’s up to YouTube whether or not any further punishment is handed down, and it’s also up to IShowSpeed to consider how he treats other people online.

Edited by R. Elahi