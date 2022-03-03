Twitch streamer mrgirl banned after POCD interview, fans blame BxBulletTV's tweet

Today, streamer mrgirl was banned on Twitch for an undisclosed reason, but the streamer seems to have a pretty good guess as to why. During his latest stream, he held an interview with someone suffering from POCD, P*dophilia Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, where an individual has p*dophilic thoughts unwillingly.

Max "mrgirl" is a very well-known YouTuber who has made commentary videos dispraising right-leaning political commentators Ben Shapiro and Steven Crowder. However, the video he is most well known for is one that cannot be found anymore, a video discussing the controversial Netflix movie Cuties where he openly stated that he found the underaged actresses "hot."

He recently planned on holding an interview with someone who suffers from POCD in an attempt to teach others, and himself, about the struggles that POCD can bring into one's life. While conducting the interview, an advocate for keeping p*dophiles off of Twitch going by the name "BxBulletTv" noticed the stream and the topic that was being discussed. She quickly took to Twitter to share her outrage that a self-admitted p*dophile was being given a platform to speak on Twitch.

"Today I woke up and turned on my computer to see a P*dophilia awareness stream on Twitch with 1100 viewers. Meanwhile, Twitch isn’t even doing the BARE MINIMUM to keep kids safe from online predators on their platform. RETWEET AND HOLD TWITCH ACCOUNTABLE!!" - BxBulletTV on Twitter

mrgirl banned from Twitch, fans blame BxBulletTV

Days after the tweet was published, mrgirl announced that he was banned from Twitch for no reason offered, saying that he would be streaming his next interview with an expert on the current Russia-Ukraine situation on YouTube the next day instead.

Max Karson @mrgirlreturns I have been banned from Twitch. I haven't heard from them but I assume it's because of my POCD interview.



So my Russia/Ukraine expert interview will stream on YouTube (mrgirl returns).



Tomorrow at 2:45pm EST. I have been banned from Twitch. I haven't heard from them but I assume it's because of my POCD interview.So my Russia/Ukraine expert interview will stream on YouTube (mrgirl returns).Tomorrow at 2:45pm EST.

With this announcement, many fans were quick to blame BxBullet, claiming that her tweet brought misunderstood attention to the educational stream. Some flocked to the tweet to cast criticism at her, telling her that the stream was to bring awareness to a real issue that some individuals sadly face.

Hypothetical @HypeOthetical @BxBulletTV



What are you even talking about lol. Do you show up to psych classes and scream at the teacher for discussing the topic?



Awareness - that thing that if you lack you will make infinite mistakes.



But nah you're right, lets keep them in the dark and hope @Twitch ? ? Keep kids safe ? ?What are you even talking about lol. Do you show up to psych classes and scream at the teacher for discussing the topic?Awareness - that thing that if you lack you will make infinite mistakes.But nah you're right, lets keep them in the dark and hope @BxBulletTV @Twitch ? ? Keep kids safe ? ?What are you even talking about lol. Do you show up to psych classes and scream at the teacher for discussing the topic? Awareness - that thing that if you lack you will make infinite mistakes. But nah you're right, lets keep them in the dark and hope

Kerra @law_con @BxBulletTV

What precisely has he done wrong? @Twitch Accountable for what exactly?What precisely has he done wrong? @BxBulletTV @Twitch Accountable for what exactly?What precisely has he done wrong?

Rational Disconnect @RationalDis @BxBulletTV @Twitch Isn’t getting potentially dangerous people into therapy where they can learn to control their harmful thoughts a good thing??????? @BxBulletTV @Twitch Isn’t getting potentially dangerous people into therapy where they can learn to control their harmful thoughts a good thing???????

Dwobwinkle @Dwobers @BxBulletTV @Twitch ...It was a conversation about a subset of OCD. They talked about how going to therapy helped them work through it and actually beat it. If you think people with POCD are a threat, you should be happy that therapy seems effective and they encouraged treatment. @BxBulletTV @Twitch ...It was a conversation about a subset of OCD. They talked about how going to therapy helped them work through it and actually beat it. If you think people with POCD are a threat, you should be happy that therapy seems effective and they encouraged treatment.

Although her original tweet didn't garner much attention, it seems that some fans are deadset on putting the blame on her no matter if the assumption is true or not. With no clear indication on when the streamer will be able to use Twitch again, fans will be forced to wait until more information about the ban is released.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi