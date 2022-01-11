"My husband has guns": Twitch streamer Chaeiry has a hilarious response to mrgirl's awkward comment

Chaeiry made a hilarious indirect threat to Max "mrgirl" Carson after the latter made an insinuating comment towards her, as a part of his shtick.

During their latest streams, the two were having a conversation and debating various topics, when Chaeiry brought up that she supported her opponent and even owned a mug from his store.

This led him to say something about knowing her home address, causing her to retaliate with her own words.

"My husband has guns."

Chaeiry shows her 'mrgirl' merch to the streamer

Twitch streamers Chaeiry and Max "mrgirl" Carson had an interesting debate during their latest stream, which deviated into a funny moment for themselves and their audience.

Carson had brought up the album that he released, which Chaeiry didn't know he sold. This prompted her to say:

"Hey, I'm supportive, I'm supportive, don't worry. Look, see, I got my mug."

Carson was happy to see it, got excited and said:

"I didn't know that went to you."

After a short pause, Chaeiry replied:

"How do you know it didn't?"

Carson then revealed some details about the sale of his mugs:

"I think I've only sold three or four of those.. so now I know your address."

He took a break to sip on his water, while Chaeiry silently stared, until she brought up one detail that might "deter" him from wanting to drop in for a visit:

"My husband has guns."

Without missing a beat, Carson replied with "great," causing both of them to laugh at the bizarre nature of the conversation. He then followed up with another line:

"Now I know your husband's address too."

Fans react to the awkward conversation between the two Twitch streamers

Many viewers of the clip commented on how Carson tended to have many moments like these that would cause people to do a double-take. Viewers seem to find him funny, or are at least entertained by the out-of-context clips that they occasionally see of him.

mrgirl confuses Chaeiry during debate about anti-punishment

In the same stream, Chaeiry and Carson took to debating the subject of anti-punishment, involving incarceration and crime rates.

During the debate, Carson suddenly brought up a question that had Chaeiry speechless for a second:

"Aren't there higher crime rates in Black communities?"

After pausing for a few seconds, she collected herself and asked him the following:

"Why are we talking about crime rates if we're taking about anti-pushment? mrgirl?"

Carson responded immediately, stating he was "racist." From his nature, one can guess that he was joking or being sarcastic, however, the moment still caused people to turn their heads from surprise.

