Twitch Streamer Adin Ross' fans are allegedly sending death threats and gory messages after his ban

Following backlash over his driving foibles, a number of Adin Ross’ fans have reacted by sending death threats and abusive messages to the personalities they blame for the content creator’s suspension on Twitch.

Earlier, Adin Ross was found texting on his phone repeatedly while driving his car during an “IRL” live stream. The streamer was handed an indefinite suspension on 8th July, and apologized for his actions on Twitter.

Regardless, while his fans have offered unflinching support, a number of personalities/Twitter users criticized Ross for his negligence. Among them were Jake Lucky and Jake “JakeNBake” Abramson, who had both encouraged the platform to ban Adin Ross.

As it turns out, a number of his fans were irate at these responses, and decided to send abusive messages along with death threats to both the internet personalities. Adin Ross himself has not yet spoken on the matter, but has posted multiple tweets that seemed to be addressed to his “haters.”

Twitch ain’t soft for this, it’s 100% deserved and even Adin has admitted that. — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) July 8, 2021

Adin Ross’ fans caught sending abusive messages and death threats to personalities who criticized the content creator

Before the ban was handed out, JakeNBake called on Twitch to suspend Ross, and compared the situation to his own 7-day ban that he received in the past. StreamerBans reported that the content creator was banned for three days in March 2021.

Regardless, he followed it up with a mini-rant during a live stream:

“You have arbitrary a** bans with arbitrary a** days, based on what? This is no flame to the guy involved, it could have been anybody, but it’s actually bullsh*t. Twitch, I’m super upset. You took away four days of my income.”

Also, this is not anything personal towards the streamer involved -- it is just sad to see the inconsistencies on Twitch in regards to moderation and this is my first hand experience with it. :( — Jake'n'Bake @ LA 🇺🇸 (@jakenbakeLIVE) July 7, 2021

A number of Adin Ross fans responded to his rant and directly blamed him for the suspension.

Similarly, Jake Lucky has also received similar messages from Ross’ fans. The former had claimed on Twitter, after the suspension was handed out, that Ross had “endangered” the lives of the people on the road. This was followed by his clear endorsement of Ross' ban.

For everyone who is too low IQ to realize, I didn’t get Adin Ross banned on Twitch, I didn’t tweet til after he was banned and had nothing to do with it. Thanks



-Jake pic.twitter.com/OnyOUsOgLs — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) July 8, 2021

This for adin btw — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) July 8, 2021

Since his comments, the esports reporter has posted multiple tweets in which Adin Ross fans can be seen abusing him. While most of the content creator’s community blames Twitch for the suspension, some fans have blamed the personalities who initially shed light on Ross’ actions.

A lot of people hate me and I’m sorry u feel that way, I’m not a bad person I love everyone and I hope one day the ppl who don’t like me can all see that. ❤️ — adin (@adinross) July 8, 2021

When you are at your lowest that’s when u see who really fucks with u. — adin (@adinross) July 8, 2021

Just got banned in twitch. I think it’s a perm guys … this is not good AT ALL. I was at a red light during my irl stream and I read chat off of my phone. I am 100% in the wrong I’m so sorry. Idk when I’m gonna be back tho … I’m shaking rn I’m so sorry I feel horrible — adin (@adinross) July 8, 2021

Ross himself has posted multiple tweets since his suspension. He claimed that he is not a “bad person,” and also acknowledged that being at his lowest has let him recognize his true friends.

Regardless, the content creator is not expected to be permanently suspended and should be able to return to the platform in the coming days.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul