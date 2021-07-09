Twitch Streamer Adin Ross' fans are allegedly sending death threats and gory messages after his ban

Following backlash over his driving foibles, a number of Adin Ross’ fans have reacted by sending death threats and abusive messages to the personalities they blame for the content creator’s suspension on Twitch.
Earlier, Adin Ross was found texting on his phone repeatedly while driving his car during an “IRL” live stream. The streamer was handed an indefinite suspension on 8th July, and apologized for his actions on Twitter.
Regardless, while his fans have offered unflinching support, a number of personalities/Twitter users criticized Ross for his negligence. Among them were Jake Lucky and Jake “JakeNBake” Abramson, who had both encouraged the platform to ban Adin Ross.
As it turns out, a number of his fans were irate at these responses, and decided to send abusive messages along with death threats to both the internet personalities. Adin Ross himself has not yet spoken on the matter, but has posted multiple tweets that seemed to be addressed to his “haters.”
Adin Ross’ fans caught sending abusive messages and death threats to personalities who criticized the content creator
Before the ban was handed out, JakeNBake called on Twitch to suspend Ross, and compared the situation to his own 7-day ban that he received in the past. StreamerBans reported that the content creator was banned for three days in March 2021.
Regardless, he followed it up with a mini-rant during a live stream:
“You have arbitrary a** bans with arbitrary a** days, based on what? This is no flame to the guy involved, it could have been anybody, but it’s actually bullsh*t. Twitch, I’m super upset. You took away four days of my income.”
A number of Adin Ross fans responded to his rant and directly blamed him for the suspension.
Similarly, Jake Lucky has also received similar messages from Ross’ fans. The former had claimed on Twitter, after the suspension was handed out, that Ross had “endangered” the lives of the people on the road. This was followed by his clear endorsement of Ross' ban.
Since his comments, the esports reporter has posted multiple tweets in which Adin Ross fans can be seen abusing him. While most of the content creator’s community blames Twitch for the suspension, some fans have blamed the personalities who initially shed light on Ross’ actions.
Ross himself has posted multiple tweets since his suspension. He claimed that he is not a “bad person,” and also acknowledged that being at his lowest has let him recognize his true friends.
Regardless, the content creator is not expected to be permanently suspended and should be able to return to the platform in the coming days.