"I feel bad for Train": Destiny talks about Trainwreckstv's anger towards Twitch 'MasterChef' streamers

Steven "Destiny" Bonnell II has empathized with Tyler "Trainwreckstv" Niknam as he revealed that he understands Trainwreckstv's frustration with streamers viewing old episodes of Masterchef on Twitch.

Destiny spoke out about how only a little while ago other streamers used to berate Trainwreckstv for watching content on Twitch and called him out for being a "reaction streamer". Trainwreckstv spoke out about the issue recently and Destiny has now voiced his support. Destiny said that he understood why Trainwreckstv felt aggrieved:

"I can see why he would be ultra f***ing a** mad about that.

Destiny defends Trainwreckstv's anger towards 'MasterChef' streamers on Twitch

Destiny spoke about Trainwrecktv during a recent livestream on Twitch. He was live on Twitch talking to some of his fellow content creators like Max "Mrgirl" Karson, "Fawn" and others on The Reverie Roundtable podcast. The Reverie Roundtable is a leftist podcast hosted by streamer PrimeCayes on his Twitch channel.

While on the podcast, Destiny and others touched on the subject of Trainwreckstv feeling frustrated by the fact that big name streamers are now watching Masterchef episodes live on stream. Trainweckstv's anger towards many streamers was because of the hypocritical nature of their accusations.

Traicwreckstv recently posted a few tweets calling out streamers for reacting to shows like Masterchef on Twitch. This was because he was angered by how he was ridiculed in the past for doing the same. Since then, he has stopped viewing shows like Masterchef after a few fake DMCA claims that made his life difficult.

Trainwreckstv recently called out major streamers for setting an agenda to send hate and toxicity his way. This is the incident Destiny was referring to when he said:

"I feel bad for Train. Everybody used to s**t on Train hardcore for the reaction s**t for Gordo's stuff."

He then went on to add that many big streamers have now gravitated towards that type of content. He said:

"I feel like all the streamers did. And he saw that. And now like every single streamer is like "Oh Gordo I want to s**k your d**k, oh my god! I want to s**k your d**k, come to my stream."

A clip of Destiny talking about Trainwreckstv hit the LivestreamFails subreddit, and fans had their own opinions on the matter.

Some people called out Destiny for not naming names and using the blanket term of "everybody". They reckoned that Trainwreckstv was probably pointing at Canadian streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel when he made those tweets.

Edited by Siddharth Satish