"I don't need it": MrMouton has wholesome reaction to his Twitch donors and subscribers

Lucas "MrMouton" Nuzzo had one of the most wholesome reactions to a Twitch donation that viewers have ever seen.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, MrMouton was playing League of Legends. That was when he got a donation from a couple of his viewers. Upon receiving the donations, MrMouton decided to impart some wisdom to his viewers. He asked his viewers to donate responsibly. He said:

"I'm very well off right now. I don't need it, okay?

MrMouton asks viewers of his Twitch stream to donate responsibly

MrMouton is known for being one of the most wholesome streamers on Twitch. He proved that again in his recent stream, when he responded to donations that he received in one of the most innocent ways possible.

MrMouton was streaming League of Legends when he received back-to-back subscriptions from his viewers. He asked his viewers to donate responsibly. He told them that he was doing quite well and was in no immediate need of subscriptions or donations. He told his viewers that they should donate only if they can afford to donate to him. He said:

"Make sure that you're only donating or gifting if you can afford it."

MrMouton explained his reasons for saying that. He told his viewers that he is doing pretty well for himself by streaming on the purple platform. He added in his statement that he is grateful to his fans who donate during his streams.

MrMouton told his viewers that he doesn't want them struggling for finances just because they spent the money donating or subscribing to him. He urged them to be responsible with their money. He emphasized this by saying:

"I appreciate it, but I don't need it and I want to make sure no one is going into f***ing debt to donate to me, alright?"

Also Read Article Continues below

MrMouton started his streaming career back in May 2017 when he was still studying at Ohio State University. He was a friend of popular American streamer Steven "Destiny" Bonnell II. That's how he got started. He created content on Twitch for fun. Since then, MrMouton has gained a significant following on the platform. At the time of writing, MrMouton has over 3900 active subscribers on his Twitch channel.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider