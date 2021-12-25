"Wake up": Twitch streamer MrMouton's viewers hilariously spam donations with loud messages to wake him up

Sleep streams have recently become massive on Twitch, and things have gone sideways more often than not, as was the case with MrMouton recently.

The streamer was conducting a sleep stream where he was woken up after his fans started sending a slew of hilarious donations which made loud noises. Unsurprisingly, the sole aim of this onslaught was to jolt the streamer up.

About a minute into these loud noises, the streamer woke up to start another YouTube video before returning to his bed.

"Wake up Domey the content machine broke!"

Twitch streamer MrMouton woken up from his sleep stream by loud donations

Popular Twitch streamer MrMouton was recently conducting a sleep stream on his Twitch channel. When the streamer was deep in his sleep, his fans decided to pull a prank by sending several donations where they would simply make loud and repetitive noises to wake him up.

MrMouton was streaming Kitchen Nightmares before he fell asleep, and the video was paused after some time. About a minute after these loud donations arrived, the streamer woke up from his slumber and changed the YouTube video.

However, MrMouton paid no heed to these loud donations as he returned to his bed immediately after.

Fans are known to pull pranks on sleep streamers

While the prank pulled by MrMouton's fans was a relatively harmless one, there have been several incidents where streamers could have faced serious damage during their sleep streams.

In one such incident, Twitch streamer Dellor would have been on the brink of bankruptcy owing to a prank pulled off by one of his fans. During a sleep stream, one of the streamer's viewers asked his Alexa to order a hundred iPhone 11 Pros from his Amazon account.

Thankfully, Dellor "woke up" just in time to prevent the transaction from taking place, thereby saving himself from losing a lot of money. Although it may have been a moment of pure panic for Dellor, viewers seemed to have found the incident absolutely hilarious.

