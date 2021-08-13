Twitch streamer receives donation that could essentially have bankrupted him

Twitch live streams are easily some of the most exciting things to see on the internet nowadays. Viewers can see and partake in a lot of funny moments on live streams with their favorite streamers.

Twitch allows the live stream experience to be a lot more interactive than just passive viewing via the medium of Twitch chat and donations. Streamers can get donations from their viewers on their live stream, which is on display for the latter to see.

Sometimes, viewers like to play jokes on streamers they are watching by commanding Alexa to do various things in the streamer's room. Recently, a viewer on one of Dellor's live streams decided to command Amazon's cloud-based voice service to do something that could have essentially bankrupted him had he not stopped it in time.

Twitch streamer Dellor wakes up just in time to save himself from burning a huge hole in his pocket

Sleep streams are prevalent on Twitch right now. It essentially involves streamers sleeping during a live stream, and viewers can donate to their channel while watching them sleep.

Popular Twitch streamer Dellor, who recently returned to Twitch after his ban, was partaking in the sleep stream trend, while many of his viewers kept commanding Alexa to do various things in his room. This ranged from asking the device to play different songs to ordering multiple items online.

However, one such viewer decided to be cheeky and commanded Alexa to order one hundred iPhone 11 Pros. Viewers on the stream had a massive laugh as they witnessed Dellor frantically rising, screaming at his Alexa not to do so.

"Hey, hey, hey, Alexa, stop! Don't do that!"

While it was amusing for onlookers, readers can only imagine the mini heart attack Dellor must have gone through during that moment. The pocket burn would have been immense had the transaction been completed, even for a streamer as popular as Dellor.

