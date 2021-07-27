5 Twitch streamers who were banned for seemingly harmless reasons

Twitch is notorious for handing out permanent bans to its streamers. The Amazon-owned platform has its own set of guidelines, and flouting those guidelines will earn any streamer a ban that may or may not be permanent. In this regard, the streamer's popularity does not make any difference, as was seen during the mysterious ban of Dr. Disrespect.

Sometimes, however, Twitch has handed out bans for reasons that may not really seem like very big deals. Here are the top 5 bizarre bans handed out to Twitch streamers.

Twitch streamers banned for harmless reasons

5) Dellor

Dellor tried his best to abide by Twitch rules and guidelines. However, he was banned from the platform for breaking a keyboard, which was a long running joke on his channel. Dellor is famous for buying and using cheap and flimsy keyboards, which he would smash on his head to express rage.

Twitch streamer Dellor (Image via Twitter)

While he has done this quite a lot in the past, Twitch decided this could not be allowed to continue and banned him for "self harm."

4) xQc

xQc is practically the king of controversy in the world of streaming, so it is not very surprising that he received a ban from Twitch as well. xQc received the ban for showing "SFW porn" on his channel. This is essentially a comic rendition of adult films, where all the explicit sexual content is covered up with childish drawings.

The clip that got xQC banned on Twitch (Image via Daily Dose of xQc)

However, one viewer painstakingly went through the video frame by frame to find one second where there was content of some explicit nature, which led to Twitch banning xQc from the platform for 3 days.

3) Quqco

Quqco is a famous cosplayer on Twitch. She received the ban hammer from the platform for dressing up as Chun-Li. Although she was fully covered from the top, Twitch handed her the ban for her bare legs, terming it "sexually explicit content," although her legs were barely visible in the stream. This was truly one of the most bizarre bans handed out by the platform.

Quqco cosplaying as Chun-Li (Image vua Kotaku)

2) CinCinBear

Cinthya "CinCinBear" Alicea received a ban hammer from Twitch for wearing a sports bra on her Twitch stream. Twitch deems sports bras, crop tops and the like under "lingerie streams," although viewers and streamers consider them to be a part of everyday attire. So streaming in her sports bra earned CinCinBear a 24-hour ban on Twitch.

Twitch streamer CinCinBear (Image via Streamable)

1) Gabepeixe

Gabriel "Gabepeixe" Baptista was banned from Twitch for one of the weirdest reasons possible. He showed another streamer's video on his stream, which showed a Pink Floyd poster which showcased women with body-paint, which earned him a 3-day ban. What's bizarre is that the video never earned the original streamer a ban, but Gabepeixe was a victim of the notorious ban hammer.

Twitch streamer Gabepeixe (Image via TheGamer)

While it is a good thing that Twitch is pretty strict about its guidelines and does not tolerate them being flouted, sometimes the platform does hand out very random bans, making it the butt of many jokes within the community.

